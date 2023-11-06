"Will address it": Larsa Pippen says she 'moves on' from critics months after claiming Michael Jordan 'embarrassed' her  

Larsa Pippen was candid when she shared her thoughts on how she would respond to critics' comments when it comes to her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

The 'Real Housewives' spoke to Teddi Mellencamp about her personality and how she would deal with people who had a problem with her. That comes on the back of Pippen claiming that she was traumatized after Michael Jordan "embarrassed" her for her relationship with his son, Marcus.

"My personality is the kind where we like if you say something about me, I will address it and move on. And I'll never bring it up again.

"I felt like you were pre-judging me, you didn't know me, and I felt like once we got the chance to talk, we both respect each other, and you're never gonna talk s**t about me again."

It's worth noting that Pippen and Mellencamp have had their differences before. The former once confronted the 'Real Housewives of Beverley' star for an incident at a restaurant, before the latest episode of Mellencamp's podcast 'Two T's In a Pod' saw them resolve their issues.

It also saw the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen give the world a glimpse of her personality.

Larsa Pippen revealed how Michael Jordan's comments on her relationship with his son were traumatizing

Earlier this July, Michael Jordan made his feelings clear about his 32-year-old son's relationship with Larsa Pippen. When a member of a paparazzi asked in Paris if he approved Marcus dating her, he had a booming "no" for an answer, which was followed by a loud laugh.

The 49-year-old model didn't take kindly to the response from the six-time NBA champion. On her Seperation Anxiety podcast, she said:

“I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. “I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand,” she continued. “(But) Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied."

The couple sparked dating rumors last year in September when they were spotted on a double date in Miami. In January, they made their relationship official when Larsa Pippen shared a snap of Marcus with his arm around her.

She was previously married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, and they share four kids together: sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.