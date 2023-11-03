What does Marcus Jordan do for a living? Looking at the personal life of Michael Jordan's son

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with its own pressures and expectations. But Michael Jordan's so Marcus has chosen to not follow his father's footsteps and carve out his own niche.

Interestingly enough, Marcus Jordan has found himself trending of late due to his ongoing relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. After being married for 21 years, the ex-couple finalized their divorce in 2021, as per Hello Magazine's Hannah Hargrave.

Recently, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen made public their intentions to get married soon.

With that said, let's find out what does Marcus Jordan do for a living? According to Marca's Rishabh Bhatnagar, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend is currently the CEO and founder of the online store "Trophy Room."

The online store is described as an "elevated retail boutique" that has drawn inspiration from the trophy room in the Jordan family residence, as per the store's Instagram account information. As of now, the retail store has over 402K followers on Instagram.

Additionally, Marcus also has a podcast with Larsa Pippen, titled "Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan." The podcast is part of iHeartPodcasts with 14 episodes that can be accessed from the iHeart website, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

The son of Michael Jordan has a net worth of $1.5 million, as per a 2023 Marca article.

Looking at Marcus Jordan's personal life

Aside from being known as Michael Jordan's son and the boyfriend of Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Marcus was also on his way to a successful basketball career in the past. He started his basketball journey in high school when he played for the Loyola Academy alongside his older brother, Jeffrey Jordan.

During his third and fourth years in high school, he transferred to Whitney Young Magnet High School where he led his team to the 4A Championship. Following his time playing high school ball, he moved to collegiate basketball with the University of Central Florida. During his time at the university, Marcus averaged 12.3 points (39.4% shooting, including 31.1% from 3-point range) and 2.7 rebounds.

However, he soon quit the UCF basketball team and decided to not declare for an NBA draft. Marcus still finished college with a degree in hospitality management.