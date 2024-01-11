"Most beautiful woman in the world": Marcus Jordan subtly pokes Larsa Pippen's critics after bold IG pic

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, posted a bikini picture of herself on her Instagram account, and the comments weren't nice to her. Many criticized her photo and how she posed for it. This urged Marcus Jordan to stand up for his girlfriend and defend herself from the critics.

Jordan swooped in to save the day on Pippen's comment section. The photo she posted isn't one of the most flattering ones she's posted. This gave some IG users a chance to criticize the post.

Jordan defended Pippen, leaving a comment, which led fans to focus on the positive.

Jordan leaves a comment on Pippen's IG post.

That was quick thinking from the son of former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Just like his father, he came through in clutch.

Larsa Pippen believes Marcus Jordan and her form a 'great couple', hopes to get married

Talks of getting married have been up in the air for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Although they aren't engaged yet, there's optimism that the two will tie the knot soon. For Pippen, she can already visualize what her wedding with Jordan will look like.

Pippen, when recently interviewed by In Touch, talked about her relationship with Jordan. She described their potential wedding as "private, fun and crazy." The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen also talked about her love of getting married and believes that she forms a great couple with Jordan.

"I feel like I really love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple. I feel like we're enjoying our time together and we have so much in common," Pippen said. "So I'm hoping (we get married)."

The two started as friends and went on a few dates together. Their romance began in September 2022, when they were seen together as they went out for lunch. After two months, the couple was surrounded by rumors regarding their relationship, but they kept denying anything romantic going on between them.

Both Jordan and Pippen don't seem to mind their 16-year age gap. Additionally, Marcus' father used to play professional basketball with Larsa's ex-husband for the Chicago Bulls. The relationship between the four has now been an interesting topic among fans online.

In January 2023, Pippen made her relationship with Jordan public via her IG. The two posed in front of a floral arrangement of MJ's No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey.

The engagement rumors between the two started around August 2023, but Pippen clarified things that they aren't engaged yet.

