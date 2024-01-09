Millionaire Larsa Pippen selling her luxurious penthouse in Miami for $4,190,000, eyes new pad with beau Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen, the reality star ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, is reportedly selling her Miami penthouse while looking for a place with Marcus Jordan. The couple have continued to garner significant attention online and on social media, with many eager to find out when the couple will be tying the knot. This week, reports have indicated that Larsa Pippen is putting her penthouse on the market.

TMZ's sources indicate that the Real Housewives star's penthouse is 3,312 square feet, and is being listed as fully furnished with a price tag of $4.199 million. According to TMZ's report, Pippen purchased it in 2022 for $3.375 million, meaning that if it sells for the listed price, she will make a big profit.

Since moving in, Pippen has made a number of upgrades to the space according to TMZ, including wallpaper upgrades and blacked-out windows. The penthouse, of course, is familiar to "Real Housewives of Miami" fans, who have seen it during Larsa Pippen's appearances on the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move, of course, wasn't made entirely out of the blue. According to reports, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are looking for somewhere to live together as they take the next step in their journey. With that in mind, TMZ is reporting that the couple have yet to find a place to call their own quite yet.

Looking at the latest engagement rumors regarding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Given that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are looking to move in together, many are wondering when the couple will tie the knot. Considering that they have already indicated an engagement is in the works, it seems to just be a question of when.

Last year, after images surfaced of Pippen wearing a big ring on her hand, many speculated that the couple got engaged in secret. On the couple's "Separation Anxiety" podcast, they both indicated that they had spoken to their families about the situation and explained they weren't engaged.

Despite that, Marcus Jordan also indicated that an engagement was in the works, with some serious diamond shopping going on. Since then, there has been no news regarding the status of the engagement other than the fact that it's in the works.

As the couple did indicate on Pablo Torre's show, however, there's a chance that the wedding could be part of a televised affair if producers have their way. While it's unclear whether the couple would be interested in doing so, Marcus Jordan indicated that when they get married, he wants his dad to be his best man.

Of course, that could also complicate things regarding the wedding, given that Michael Jordan likes to keep a low profile. Despite that, Marcus indicated that when the time comes he would like to keep up with the family tradition and have his dad be his best man.