“F**k yea”: Marcus Jordan crowdsources opinion on Larsa Pippen rocking Air Jordans

In a recent Instagram story, Marcus Jordan posted a picture of Larsa Pippen in her grey joggers and donning a pair of high-ankle black and white Air Jordan 1.

Captioning the picture, “Walk, walk, walk, walk,” Marcus also made an online poll asking his followers if Pippen should wear more Jordans. 81 percent of the followers voted “F*** yea,” and the rest, 19 percent, voted “yes.”

Marcus Jordan’s IG Story

Air Jordan sneakers are part of the Jordan Brand, a part of Nike that sells sneakers and apparel inspired by Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan’s father

Larsa Pippen wants a private wedding with Marcus Jordan

In a recent interview with ‘In Touch,’ Larsa Pippen spoke about how she envisions her marriage to Marcus Jordan.

When asked if there is a marriage plan, Larsa Pippen said:

"I feel like I really love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple. I feel like we're enjoying our time together and we have so much in common," she said. "So I'm hoping so.”

Moreover, when Pippen was asked what kind of wedding she envisions with Jordan, she said:

“A private, fun, crazy wedding.”

The comment from Pippen comes after Jordan’s comments that he wants to have multiple wedding ceremonies that would involve a private event with his friends and family and a public event.

Jordan also said that he is hoping for his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man.