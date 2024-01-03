Marcus Jordan enjoys scenic $71,400 superyacht cruise with girlfriend Larsa Pippen in Miami

Larsa Pippen is no stranger to expensive splurges, considering her earnings from being a businesswoman and television personality. Recently, she shared on her Instagram story celebrating the birthday of her daughter, Sophia Pippen, in a $71,400 superyacht 95 Dominator cruise alongside her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, in Miami.

Larsa Pippen's Instagram story

She posted scenic clips of the superyacht's view. As per the Boats at Sea, the 95 Dominator is 95 feet in length with a beam of 24 feet and a draft of 6.5 feet.

Additionally, the superyacht can accommodate eight guests in its four cabins. The 95 Dominator also offers rendezvous scuba diving only. Here's a look at the yacht, as per Boats at Sea.

95 Dominator - Crewed Motor Yacht Charter

The $71,400 high price of the yacht is certainly a lot of money, but Larsa Pippen has spent on luxurious items in the past.

Larsa Pippen shows up in a gorgeous dress, alongside Marcus Jordan, for a New Year's Eve party

Ending the year with a special occasion is one way to say farewell. Such was the case for Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, who celebrated New Year's Eve with Marcus Jordan.

On her Instagram account, Larsa posted a picture of her and Michael Jordan's son. She rocked a seafoam green dress, which used a crystal-covered material for the outfit. She also had a green Chanel handbag.

Meanwhile, Marcus also showed up in style with a dark blue suit and a turtleneck with the Jordan brand logo spotted at the center. He paired his outfit with black sneakers and a beanie. Here's a look at the Instagram post:

According to People's Ingrid Vasquez, Larsa Pippen shared a short video clip on her Instagram story, where she and Marcus wished her followers Happy New Year. She also included clips of fireworks and her celebration with friends on the occasion.

When it comes to their relationship with Marcus, Larsa previously said that they are in a great place right now and marriage is a work in progress, as per People's Topher Gauk-Roger and Kimberlee Speakman.

"We are glued at the hip," Pippen said, "and we're just really enjoying ourselves, and I feel like people should just embrace love. If you're in a good place, and you're happy, people should embrace that and cheer for people that are in love."

One thing's for sure, the two have been inseparable since they got together, despite the criticism they have received.