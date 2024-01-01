Larsa Pippen pulls off $361 sparkly rhinestone outfit for New Year's Eve celebrations with beau Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has been making waves as they usher in the new year with heartfelt sentiments and positivity. The couple recently celebrated New Year in style with friends Mary Floyd and Loren Ridinger, who were seen grooving to music.

Larsa Pippen uploaded an Instagram story where she was seen having a good time with her partner Marcus Jordan and some of her friends. As seen in the 30-second video, Larsa rocked a high-neck sheer mesh maxi dress. The sparkly rhinestone split gown dress listed at $361 on the Rose Dress website looked perfectly matching with her shiny stone earrings.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan bade the 2023 in style

Marcus Jordan, the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan is dating Larsa, 49, who is Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. Their recent social media glare shows they are reportedly heading towards a marriage. Their relationship has been marked by thoughtful gestures, including Larsa's recent expression of love by sending flowers to Marcus' mother, Juanita Vanoy, which was warmly received.

Despite public attention due to their age difference and notable connections, their relationship appears to be flourishing, with discussions about marriage and joint ventures such as starting a podcast together. Their positive and celebratory approach to life sets the stage for an exciting and promising future.

Larsa Pippen wins Marcus' mother with her thoughtful gift

Larsa Pippen's gesture of sending a thoughtful gift to Juanita Vanoy during a challenging time has resonated positively, with Juanita expressing her gratitude publicly. The kind-hearted act has notably contributed to strengthening the bond between Larsa and Juanita.

This thoughtful gesture has not only garnered appreciation but also underlined Larsa's earnest intention to connect with Marcus Jordan's family in a meaningful and respectful manner.

In return, Larsa Pippen got a ‘Thank You’ note from Juanita via an Instagram post. The 64-year-old mother of Marcus Jordan, after getting a beautiful bouquet of yellowish-pink roses, wrote:

“Thank you @larsapippen for these beautiful roses. They brightened my day & put a smile on my face [heart emoji] not back to 100 yet but getting there… XOJ.”

Additionally, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship continues to captivate public attention, drawing focus to their public and social media activities. Their engagement and frequent media coverage have positioned them as a high-profile couple, further amplifying interest in their relationship and personal affairs.