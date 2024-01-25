“I don't have Scottie!”: Larsa Pippen's lack of support complaint sparks RHOM debate

Larsa Pippen got into a fiery exchange of words on the latest episode of the reality television series "Real Housewives of Miami." Known for her appearance on the show and her high-profile marriage to the six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, Larsa confronted co-star Alexia Nepola over a comment.

A sneak peek shared by BravoTV on Instagram revealed a heated argument in the upcoming episode of "RHOM." It all began when Nepola made remarks on Larsa Pippen's parties, claiming most of the invitations put forth by Pippen were for business purposes.

“Like you’ve said before, Alexia, ‘Every time Larsa invites us to something, it’s like one of her deals,’" Pippen tells Nepola in the clip. "But when you said that, it kind of hurt my feelings.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After recollecting Nepola's comments, Pippen further said during their verbal altercation:

“I have been on my own. I can’t rely on anyone. And I don’t just have one home … I have two homes. I have four kids. I don’t have Scottie. I don’t have anyone.”

The fight started when Larsa Pippen, 49, said she would also host a tasting of her tequila during the group trip to Mexico.

The mother of four seemed to argue that Nepola has more support and security due to having a husband, which Pippen feels is lacking in her family life. Although Marcus Jordan isn't officially her husband, the two have publicly discussed weddings and children. While the date and venue might still be pending, the couple has indicated that "it's in the works."

Marcus, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, defended Larsa Pippen after her dispute with her "RHOM" co-star Guerdy Abraira earlier in the season. Abraira accused Pippen of divulging her cancer diagnosis despite Abraira asking her not to reveal it.

Nonetheless, Marcus Jordan expressed his support for his girlfriend. On "Speidi's 16th Minute" podcast, he suggested that Pippen shared the news to garner support from other housewives for Abraira during these difficult times.

Larsa Pippen reveals she and Marcus Jordan share each other’s phone passcodes: “It's not really about trust”

In a recent episode, Larsa Pippen made a surprising revelation about her relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. Pippen disclosed that she and Jordan share each other's phone passcodes, emphasizing that this act is not about trust but a deeper level of connection between them.

On "RHOM," when Alexia Nepola took the other ladies to a bakery to order a birthday cake for Julia and Kiki, Larsa Pippen sat down with Lisa and took selfies. She said that Marcus Jordan had the same passcodes on their phone.

"Do you ever go through Jody's phone," Larsa asked.

Lisa said no.

"You have to have trust," said Lisa.

"It's not really about trust," Larsa said in a confessional. "It's more about transparency, and I feel we both agreed to have each other's passcode. It's important for every woman to know what is going on with her man, like what he's up to."

Pippen's explanation of their decision to share phone passcodes is that she claims it to be not about questioning each other's trustworthiness but rather a way to foster transparency and a deeper level of intimacy.

However, Jordan was open to her proposal and suggested he might also go through Pippen’s phone, to which she replied:

"As you should, I’m very transparent and open with my life."

He also admitted it’s "a dangerous game."

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!