Marcus Jordan adds fuels to fire on engagement drama with Larsa Pippen with exquisite tagline: “It’s in the works”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen found themselves at the heart of engagement rumors last week when Pippen was spotted wearing a massive ring. To add to the speculation, the ring was being worn on the finger traditionally reserved for engagement and wedding rings.

In addition, Marcus Jordan posted a series of videos on Instagram that same day of him and Larsa attending a concert. In those videos as well, Pippen was seen wearing the ring.

With rumors swirling, Marcus Jordan decided to up the ante and pour fuel on the fire. In an Instagram post made three days ago, the couple posted a photo together along with the caption, "It's in the works," creating quite a stir.

This week, the pair addressed the situation on their Separation Anxiety podcast, explaining that it was merely a promise ring. As Marcus Jordan explained, he's currently on the hunt for a "massive" diamond in order to pop the big question:

“I think I responded in a cheeky way… I told them we’re looking for a location and that it’s in the works ... Not necessarily putting lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year, and so I felt like that was a good response.”

“It’s funny, because when the news started circulating obviously my parents reached out. My mom sent a bunch of eye emojis. My dad sent a couple text messages and had a conversation with my sister just wondering if it’s legit or not — obviously with the pictures of the ring going around there was a little extra fuel on the fire.”

Jordan continued:

“I think that’s the tagline of our wedding, ‘In the works.’ There is definitely some researching some stones that’s happening right now for sure.”

What did Larsa Pippen say about her and Marcus Jordan's engagement rumors?

Given that the couple do a podcast together, fans have been able to hear both Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's side of the story regarding the recent rumors. In addition to explaining that the ring being worn was a promise ring, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen threw in a teaser for Pippen's reality show.

With the ring likely to appear on The Real Housewives of Miami, Pippen spoke about the situation as a whole:

“I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, ‘I’m so excited’ — but no, we’re not engaged ... I think it’s cute. But you did give me a promise ring.

“The only thing we’ve really come up with is we want a destination wedding. That’s the only thing we talk about.”

Currently, there is no date set for the Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Based on the trend of previous seasons, the first episode premiers in December, and runs through March.

Whether or not the promise ring in question lands on the premiere, or later in the season, only time will tell.

