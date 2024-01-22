Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 reunion: Everything we know so far

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 premiered in November 2023. Since then, 12 episodes have been released, each focusing on a different feud or drama between the cast mates. Being a part of the Real Housewives franchise, RHOM follows a similar theme of elite women living in Miami, Florida, navigating their personal and professional lives.

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 cast members include Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova, alongside their friends Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, and Adriana de Moura.

The 16-episode American reality TV series, Real Housewives of Miami, will end next month, on February 14, 2024. With viewers anticipating the finale, on January 20, 2024, Bravo TV revealed the seating chart for the season 6 reunion via their official Instagram account.

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 reunion: Seating chart revealed

According to the Real Housewives of Miami season 6, seating chart, show host Andy Cohen will be seated in the middle, with Larsa, Lisa, Nicole, and Adriana on his left. On Andy's right will be Guerdy, followed by Alexia, Julia, Kiki, and Marysol.

This season, the show was filled with disputes, conflicts, and arguments between the cast mates. Initially, Real Housewives of Miami season 6 focused on the rift between Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen when Larsa mentioned Guerdy's breast cancer diagnosis with other housewives.

In season 5, fans noticed how each disagreement was causing a strain on Larsa and Guerdy's friendship.

However, Larsa Pippen hopes that the two can work on themselves to strengthen their relationship.

In a January 11, 2024, episode of Andy Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live, Larsa revealed she hopes to rekindle her friendship with Guerdy despite the ups and downs.

"I feel like we're going to work through it at the reunion."

Larsa also defended herself revealing she had no idea that Guerdy didn't want her friends to know about her breast cancer diagnosis. She explained:

"I was really confused, because when she first said it to me, our whole fight before she told me she had cancer was about going to the media, and I said, 'Hey, if you have problem with me, come to me, don't go to the media.' So, my understanding was, let's not go to the media when we have issues — so I didn't understand that she wanted me not to tell her friends."

Gradually the focus from Guerdy and Larsa's drama shifted toward the rising tensions between Guerdy's best friend Dr. Nicole Martin and cast members Alexia Nepola as well as Marysol Patton.

When Alexia and Marysol's ex-friend Ana Quincoces was invited to a Mother's Day brunch hosted by Dr. Nicole, Alexia and Maysol felt betrayed. Even after Dr. Nicole explained that Adriana was the one who invited Ana, Alexia and Maysol felt she was being disloyal to her friends.

With season 6 having wrapped up already, fans predict the drama centered around Guerdy, Larsa, Dr. Nicole, Alexia, and Maysol will be further discussed on the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion.

Behind-the-scenes of Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 show host Andy Cohen posted a series of Instagram stories hinting at the reunion episode. He was sitting in the makeup room with the housewives who were getting ready in the presence of hair and makeup artists.

In the video, Andy is seen showing the cast members after turning the camera to himself. He says:

"Look at this army of glam — this is called an army of glam! And the cheese stands alone here. I just sit and watch."

Andy Cohen on Instagram (Image via Bravotv)

The much-awaited Real Housewives of Miami reunion is on its way. Meanwhile, viewers can stream all previous episodes of season 6 on Peacock TV. The upcoming episode 13, titled Miami in Mexico, will air on January 24, 2024, on Bravotv at 9/8c.