Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen net worth: Individual and combined value revealed

Anderson Cooper is a seasoned broadcast journalist who has impressed viewers with his sharp political observations and analytical skills. He has been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve program with Andy Cohen for nearly seven years, which has further added to his popularity.

The show is a treat for their fans as it features gags and comic punches. The hosts usually drink alcohol on the show as part of the celebrations. However, CNN asked Cooper and Cohen to opt for non-alcoholic beverages in 2022.

Now, merely a year later, they have restarted this tradition. Cooper and Cohen downed tequila shots on air to welcome 2024, signaling the ban's end.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have earned a lot from their careers in the media, and their combined net worth is nearly $100 million.

What is Anderson Cooper's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cooper’s net worth is $50 million. He was born into a wealthy socialite family from New York City, and his mother Gloria Vanderbilt was a fashion icon while his father Wyatt Cooper was a noted actor.

Anderson Cooper began his career in the early 1990s as a fact-checker for Channel One News and also worked for ABC. However, he rose to fame when he joined CNN as a correspondent in 2001.

The channel gave him his flagship show, Anderson Cooper 360°, in 2003, and he has been associated with it since. Cooper is one of the highest-paid anchors in the country, and reportedly earns $20 million a year for his work on CNN.

Despite this, Cooper doesn’t consider himself to be a heavy spender. In 2020, he revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his son usually wears "hand-me-down clothes" as he doesn’t like to spend money on shopping.

"It's a pandemic—I was planning on kind of going shopping, which I hate to do. And so, yeah, he just gave me all the clothes. I wanted my son to be a Depression-era child who grows up wearing hand-me-down clothes."

Cooper also referred to himself as "inherently cheap."

What is Andy Cohen's net worth?

Andy Cohen, much like Anderson Cooper, is a celebrated name in the television industry. According to The Richest, his net worth is $50 million. He began his career as an intern with CBS News in 1990, and spent a decade with the network. He eventually joined Trio in 2000, which marked the beginning of his rise to fame.

He became Vice President of Original Programming at Bravo after it purchased Trio a few years later and has been associated with it since.

Andy Cohen is the executive producer and host of The Real Housewives franchise, which includes 11 titles. He is also known for his work on Watch What Happens.

Cohen also serves as the host for reunion specials of shows such as Below Deck, Married to Medicine, and Southern Charm. He reportedly earns $10 million a year from his work for Bravo.

Are Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen married?

Anderson Cooper, who is openly gay, has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life. However, he was once in a relationship with Benjamin Maisani. Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt in 2020 through surrogacy. In 2022, he became a father for a second time. Cooper recently revealed that he is single.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is also openly gay. He was in a relationship with John Hill but they reportedly parted ways in 2020. Cohen is a father to a son and a daughter, who were born through surrogacy.

Cooper and Cohen have been friends since they first met in 1990, but have never been romantically involved. They frequently travel together and have a common social circle.