Who is Benjamin Maisani? Anderson Cooper's former partner set to adopt son Wyatt 

Anderson Cooper recently welcomed a second child, son Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. The CNN journalist announced the news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The broadcaster initially recalled the birth of his first son, Wyatt, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 and shared that the 22-month-old is excited to welcome a baby brother:

"This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

Cooper then revealed that his newborn weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and he was born healthy and happy:

“He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Anderson Cooper has revealed that he is co-parenting the children with his best friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani. He also announced that Maisani is in the process of adopting his first child and Wyatt’s last name will also be changed to Maisani-Cooper.

The longtime news anchor thanked doctors and nurses for bringing his newborn into the world and also issued a heartwarming message to Sebastian's surrogate mother acknowledging the "sacrifices" made by her and her family.

The reporter also asked fans, friends, and anyone planning to send gifts to Sebastian to donate the same to local organizations for those in need.

Anderson Cooper even announced that he will be taking a temporary leave from CNN for the next couple of weeks to focus on his family and to spend quality time with his sons.

Everything to know about Anderson Cooper's former partner Benjamin Maisani

Benjamin Maisani is a French-American businessman and the former partner of Anderson Cooper (Image via Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Benjamin Maisani is a French-American entrepreneur who owns three happening nightclubs and bars in New York. He was born on January 27, 1973 in Corsica, France in a Catholic household and moved to New York to complete his studies.

The businessman initially planned to establish a career in filmmaking and attended Hunter College in New York City. He reportedly took his first job as a librarian at the Morgan Library when he was 21 before finding his passion for bars.

Maisani started working as a bartender in Barracuda and decided to start his own entrepreneurship venture in the Big Apple after gaining a few years of experience. He opened his first bar called Eastern Bloc in New York and went on to invest in the Bedlam Bar.

The 49-year-old currently owns the Atlas Social Club situated on 753 9th Avenue in New York. He also opened Club Cumming with Scottish actor Alan Cumming in place of the Bedlam Bar in 2017. According to Wealthy Persons, Maisani has an approximate net worth of $8 million as of August 2021.

Benjamin Maisani garnered media attention after news of his relationship with Anderson Cooper came to light. Although the couple publicly announced their relationship in 2015, reports suggest the pair have been dating since 2009.

In 2018, Cooper announced that they “separated as boyfriends” but continue to be each other’s family. However, the exes welcomed their first child in April 2020 and second child this year. The pair are currently focused on co-parenting both their sons while maintaining a non-romantic partnership

