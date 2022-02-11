Where are Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares now? Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars’ relationship timeline explored

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares hooking up was one of the most talked-about events from season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The season was a roller coaster ride for the couple.

The couple left the deck of Below Deck Sailing Yacht together but not much was known about them after the show ended. But a few months later, the couple was in the news again due to a complicated situation.

Where are Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares of Below Deck Sailing Yacht now?

After a year of speculation and assumptions, and not-so-great terms with Dani Soares, deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux has shared much-awaited news with everyone.

Lanaux has finally confirmed that he is the father of Dani Soares' baby, Lily Rose, and is now learning to co-parent with his co-star.

Lanaux fell for the second stewardess during the summer aboard the Parsifal III. Their flirtatious relationship started on season 2 of the show, Soares revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2021.

“I think when we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me. I don't know, it just made me look at him differently.”

Even Lanaux found Dani’s company special but confessed that he was afraid to fall in love with her. However, the love blossomed and they started considering their future together.

Soares was looking for a serious commitment and wanted to "have babies and get married." She was, however, scared since Lanaux hadn't had a relationship before.

Slowly, Lanaux convinced Soares to trust him and to take a leap of faith. The duo left the boat together at the end of the charter season.

After Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the duo did hang out for some time but Soares was sure that their relationship wouldn't really ever work. Lanaux, however, kept convincing Soares that this would work.

Soares then relocated to Australia and started working as a beauty therapist while studying to become a nurse.

In April 2021, Soares revealed that she was pregnant with her first child but did not reveal the father’s name. Many assumed that Lanaux was the father of the child since she slept with one guy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Lanaux was initially a little apprehensive and unsure about being the father of the child and was keen to get a paternity test.

Also Read Article Continues below

After DNA tests confirmed him as the father, he announced the long-awaited happy news to the world on his Instagram. He is now looking forward to spending time with his daughter Lily Rose and performing his daddy duties.

Edited by Sabika