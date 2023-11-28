What is going on with the Stephen Colbert show? Late Night show returning status explored 

Stephen Colbert has canceled this week’s episodes of his late night show as he is recovering from a surgery for ruptured appendix - a condition that affects the abdomen and is potentially life-threatening if not treated immediately.

Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, and guitarist John Scofield were set to appear on the talk show this Tuesday, November 29. They would be followed by Patrick Stewart and Jon Batiste on Wednesday, November 30. Barabara Streis and Kelsey Grammer, meanwhile, were set to appear on the show on Thursday, December 1.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premiered on CBS in 2015 and soon earned multiple Emmy Award nominations with its satirical take on contemporary political events. The likes of Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Peter Dinklage, among many other notable guests, have appeared on the show. It is co-produced by Spartina Productions, Busby Productions, and CBS Studios.

Why did Stephen Colbert cancel his show?

Colbert took to Threads to announce that he won’t be able to host the show this week as he had ruptured his appendix and undergone surgery.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.” read his post.

Interestingly, this comes nearly two months after the show’s production was paused for a week in October when Colbert tested positive for Covid-19. However, he managed to host an episode from home despite the setback. The show didn’t air in the summer because of the WAG-AFRA strikes.

Stephen Colbert health update

Colbert has now suffered a ruptured appendix and undergone surgery to deal with the emergency. It usually takes between 1-4 weeks to recover from this surgery. However, Colbert hasn't mentioned a timeline for his return.

When will the Stephen Colbert Late Night Show return?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was slated to return to screens this week, and Colbert was excited about the same.

“Thanks to the picket lines, my writers got fresh air and sunshine, and they do not care for that. Now they’re back safely in their joke holes, doing what they do best, making my prompter word screen full of good and haha," he said at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York in October.

However, this plan has been scrapped because of the health emergency. While fans expect him to be back with the show next week, this is yet to be officially announced and Colbert hasn't mentioned a return date in his post either. Viewers are likely to receive clarity about the show’s status later this week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.