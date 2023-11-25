Is the Hulu Black Friday deal of 99 cents a month subscription real? Rumor explored

Hulu has unveiled a genuine Black Friday streaming deal that may top the charts for this shopping extravaganza. For an astonishingly low price of 99 cents per month, viewers can enjoy Hulu for an entire year. Both new and returning customers can seize this opportunity to subscribe.

The Black Friday streaming deal is live and valid until November 28, 2023, allowing users to indulge in Hulu's rich content immediately. In this article, we explore the details and determine what the Hulu Black Friday deal offers, other add-ons viewers can opt for, and more.

Hulu’s Black Friday Sale—99 cents per month for the first year

Hulu's Black Friday sale featuring the service for just 99 cents per month for the first year translates to an 87% discount for an entire year of access to Hulu's extensive library of original programming, including the highly anticipated third season of The Bear season 3 scheduled for 2024.

This remarkable streaming deal is available to new customers or those who canceled their Hulu subscription at least a month ago. The offer even includes the option to add Starz for an extra 99 cents per month for the first six months, bringing two premium streaming services to your screen for less than $2 monthly.

Moreover, subscribers can upgrade their plan further by adding Disney+ for only $2 more per month for the first year of streaming, which expands the content library, including popular franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

What’s the catch?

Let's delve into the fine print. The 99-cent offer applies to Hulu's ad-supported tier, not the ad-free version. After the initial year, the regular subscription cost of $7.99 per month kicks in. While this might sound like a catch, savvy subscribers can cancel before the promotion ends to avoid the full-price commitment.

For those interested in Hulu + Live TV, no specific Black Friday deal is associated with this plan. However, it offers access to 90 channels, including major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and FS1. The bundle also includes exclusive live NFL coverage and popular studio shows and comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Hulu’s Competition and Offerings

In the realm of Black Friday streaming deals, Hulu is not alone. Competitors are also vying for attention with attractive discounts. Max offers services for $2.99 a month, Paramount Plus is available for $1.99 a month, and Philo Live TV offers a 50% discount.

Along with The Bear, viewers will have access to shows like The Handmaid's Tale and Heartland and documentaries like the recently released Lady Bird Johnson and JFK: One Day in America from Hulu.

Hulu’s History

October 29, 2007, saw the introduction of Hulu, an American subscription streaming service. It was once a joint venture between News Corporation, NBCUniversal, and Providence Equity. Later, The Walt Disney Company acquired the bulk of the company, with Comcast owning a minority share. Disney announced plans to buy Comcast's interest in Hulu on November 1, 2023, and the deal is anticipated to close by 2024, with a minimum floor price of $8.6 billion.

Hulu's Black Friday Deal is valid till November 28, 2023 (Image via Hulu)

While the skepticism surrounding such incredible bargains is natural, current reports and successful subscriptions attest to its legitimacy. This deal presents an unparalleled opportunity for streaming enthusiasts to access premium content at an unprecedented price.