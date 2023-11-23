The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 5 recap and more details explored

In this week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the affluent ladies opted for a more laid-back adventure, visiting their new online-acquired horse, priced at twice their friend's new Hermès bag.

The highlight of the day was adorning the horse with a delightful garland of roses, transforming it into a picturesque scene reminiscent of a Kentucky Derby champion.

However, the equine companion decided to add a spontaneous touch to the gathering by showering everyone with slobbery affection, much to the amusement of the rich women. Viewers will also witness a lot of family time in this episode.

On the 5th episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika welcomes her mom for a visit, Crystal expresses concern for her brother, and Garcelle takes a firm stance against allowing her 15-year-old son to have sleepovers with his girlfriend.

Garcelle takes a firm stance in season 13 episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

During Erika's mother's visit, viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discover that although her mom is supportive, she tends not to listen to Erika. The latter finds this particularly challenging, attributing it to their narrow 18-year age gap. They are seen fighting about petty things like the location of the dishwater and who points at it more accurately.

Crystal, whose whole storyline seems to be about her brother Jeff than herself is upset that he is in China, probably getting her ex-fiancée back. Amidst all the drama, the one relationship that viewers are loving right now is that of Garcelle and her son Jaid.

In the beachside premiere conversation on the last episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jax's comment about her absence deeply hurt Garcelle. Contrary to his perception, Jaid only desires her approval for having s*x at home, a request she promptly denies.

Garcelle shares details with Jaid about her upcoming Lifetime Original screening where all the ladies from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be present. The highlight of their conversation is Jade's witty inquiry: "Which ones should I avoid, and who do we actually like?"

What took place in the Screening of Garcelles' Lifetime Original on RHOBH?

We see a charismatic side of Jax when he is speaking to Crystal and decides to walk over to Erika to tell her that there are no hard feelings between them considering she abused him last year. Erika apologizes and says:

"I apologies from the bottom of my heart snd ofcourse I was totally out of line. I have said this to your mother and I am really happy that you get to hear it from me. So please accept my apology because of course.. I am glad."

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton's odd behavior stood out, and despite Kyle's attempts to help, Sutton's actions were irksome. Kyle pointed out Sutton's consistent spitefulness, referencing snarky remarks like "your-ugly-pants" and her behavior throughout the Vegas episode.

Sutton's awkward continuous repetition of "name-em" after Kyle confronted her about her bizarre behavior added an uncomfortable element to the encounter. Failing to hold a conversation, Kyle left before things worsened between the both of them.

At the screening, Kyle confronts Sutton about her defensiveness, but Sutton dismisses it, insisting she was calm. Sutton asks if, as a friend, she can't inquire about her life.

Kyle sharply accuses Sutton of being full of shi*t, and the latter expresses feeling disrespected, likening their dynamic to that of an older and younger sister. Sutton also points out if the differences are because of Cathy and Kyle abruptly responds that she hasn't even thought about it and doesn't care, to which Sutton remarks:

If I had a sister and somebody was friends with my sister and I wasn't friends with my sister, I would care. If she admits that she is angry with me fir being friends with Cathy that means she doesn't like Cathy. This is a looove triangle gone a raww."

The discussion revolves around a rumor that Kyle assumes Sutton believes. Sutton, unsure of Kyle's identity, states she has undergone substantial changes, quitting drinking and excessive exercise, altering her core self. No resolution is reached, and the awkwardness between them deepens.

This however wasn't the only drama that unfolded in the episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle takes Dorit for a conversation aside. Dorit congratulates Garcelle and she asks her to express what she is feeling.

The talk addressed the unpleasant incident with Dorit and Erika mistreating Garcelle's child. They cleared the air, and Garcelle expressed her hurt over her feelings being disregarded.

Dorit apologized for being insensitive and acknowledged not considering Garcelle's emotions. The two hugged it out, restoring harmony in Beverly Hills.

Final thoughts

The viewers sure are left with some solace as a lot of housewives cleared the air amongst themselves but the drama in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn't going anywhere, with all of them having a very particular yet distinct personality.

Will Sutton and Kyle resolve their differences? Will the atmosphere in Beverly Hills ever become less complicated and free of drama? Only time will unveil the answers.

Stay tuned for all the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock or Bravo at 8:00 pm ET, and stay updated on the latest events in the Beverly Hills world.