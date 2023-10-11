RHOBH season 13 cast list: Details about Kyle Richards, Annemarie Wiley and others 

RHOBH season 13 will premiere on October 25, marking the return of this Bravo favorite to the spotlight. Known for its extravagance in drama, among other things — it is most renowned for its vivacious cast. Season 13 will introduce new faces to the ensemble. Since its debut in 2010, RHOBH has been a staple in the Real Housewives franchise, adapting to change while consistently delivering the drama viewers love.

The series' charm lies in its ability to provide a captivating glimpse into the lives of Beverly Hills' elite, featuring a talented cast, including well-known figures such as Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and the new addition, Annemarie Wiley. Season 13 promises evolving dynamics, fresh challenges, and complex relationships within this esteemed group.

Fans can expect RHOBH season 13 to continue its tradition of delivering secrets, scandals, and surprises, especially with exciting plot developments on the horizon, potentially altering the dynamics as hinted by the introduction of newcomer Annemarie.

Meet the RHOBH season 13 cast - Career, family, zodiac sign, Instagram ID, and more

The trailer featured a returning face — Denise Richards, and a new addition, AnneMarie Wiley, a friend of Kyle Richards. However, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, and Diana Jenkins are departing from the series.

Lisa departed due to an expired contract, while Kathy left to focus on her daughter's reality show, Paris In Love. Diana's exit was prompted by a "high-risk" pregnancy, leaving viewers to wonder about the reasons behind her departure during season 12.

RHOBH alums Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, and Faye Resnick will be making an appearance on RHOBH season 13. Adding to this exciting mix is Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), and Larsa Pippen from Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) will be popping by, too. The main cast will include:

Newcomer - Annemarie Wiley

Annemarie Wiley, aged 40, was born on October 10, 1983, under the sign of Libra. She is a registered nurse and nurse anesthetist at various surgical centers in the Los Angeles area, as per her Bravo bio. Since 2014, she has been married to 48-year-old former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, and they have four children - three daughters and one son. Annemarie is also a co-founder of Project Transition alongside her husband.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Egan Richards Umansky, an American actress, socialite, and reality star was born on January 11, 1969, and falls under the Capricorn zodiac sign. Kyle has been married to Mauricio Umansky since 1996 and is the mother of four daughters. Joining RHOBH in 2010, she's set to return as a main cast member in RHOBH season 13.

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais, a Haitian-American actress and TV personality, was born on November 26, 1966, under the sign Sagittarius. She is best known for her roles in The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. Beauvais was previously married to Daniel Saunders, a producer, with whom she shares a son named Oliver Saunders.

Erika Jayne

Erika Girardi, aged 52, also known as Erika Jayne, is an American singer, TV personality, and actress. She was born on July 10, 1971, under the sign of Cancer. Erika has been married to Thomas Girardi since 2000 and is the mother of a son, Tommy Zizzo. Watching Tommy and Erika's dynamic on RHOBH season 13 will be interesting.

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke, 52, is an American socialite, fashionista, boutique owner, and TV personality. She was born on September 20, 1971, under the sign of Virgo. She is the proud mother of 3 children — a college-bound daughter named Porter and two sons, James and Phillip. Her marriage to Christian Stracke lasted from 2000 to 2016.

Crystal Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff, a 40-year-old Chinese-American television personality and entrepreneur, is an Aquarius. She became part of RHOBH in season 11. She has been married to Rob Minkoff, the director of Disney's classic The Lion King, since September 2007. The couple is blessed with two children, Max and Zoe.

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley, 47, is an American fashion designer born July 14, 1976. The Cancerian began her journey with reality TV with RHOBH season 7. She has been married to Paul Kemsley since 2015 and is a mom to a son and two daughters. The Founder/Creative Director of the swimwear brand Beverly Beach will be seen as one of the main cast for RHOBH season 13.

The much-anticipated RHOBH season 13 highlights the drama surrounding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. The trailer tantalizingly hints at a meticulously documented storyline. Singer Morgan Wade's appearance adds to the intrigue, though she and Kyle Richards deny any romantic involvement.

Filming has been resumed to capture these unfolding events, promising a season filled with surprises. Fans can save the date for the premiere of RHOBH season 13 on Sunday, October 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with an option to catch it the next day on Peacock. It's time to get your popcorn and wine ready for another season of genuine extravagance and captivating drama in the heart of Beverly Hills.