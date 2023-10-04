RHOBH season 13 cast net worth: Who is the richest housewife?

Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 is scheduled to premiere on October 25, 2023. The show will see the entire cast make a return for yet another dramatic season. A total of seven ladies will star in this season, with heaps of drama set to unfold.

While all of them are extremely successful, Kyle Richards is the richest star on the show as her net worth stands at a whopping $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and more RHOBH season 13 cast members' net worth explored

1) Kyle Richards

Net Worth: $100 Million

As per Celebrity Net Worth, RHOBH's Kyle Richards has a net worth of $100 million. Born in Hollywood, Los Angeles, her salary per season reportedly stands at $270,000. She is a popular TV star, model, and influencer. However, she also has a range of business investments and is an entrepreneur as well.

She began her career as a child actress and is known for roles in Little House on the Prairie, Halloween, Flying High, Fantasy Island, and more.

2) Sutton Stracke

Net Worth: $50 Million

Initially introduced as a supporting cast member on season 10 of the show, Stracke has since been promoted to one of the main characters. She owns her own fashion boutique and was married to Christian Stracke.

The divorce proceedings with Christian, who manages an investment firm with over $2.2 trillion in assets, led to a huge rise in her own net worth. She mentioned during Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen that it was only after this that she learned the extent of her wealth. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth stands at $50 Million.

3) Dorit Kemsley

Net Worth: $50 Million

Dorit and her husband, Paul Kemsley's combined net worth stands at $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Dorit has a degree in design, marketing, and communication and launched a swimwear line, Beverly Beach. She also has a swimwear company called Dorit.

Born in Woodbridge, Connecticut, this RHOBH star has been a main cast member on the show for six seasons.

4) Crystal Kung Minkoff

Net Worth: $30 Million

Crystal, one of the self-made housewives on the show, joined as a main cast member in season 11 and is the first Asian-American cast member on RHOBH. She has made a range of successful entrepreneurial investments and as per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth stands at $30 Million.

The RHOBH star studied at the University of California and built a 7,200-square-foot home along with her husband Rob Minkoff. The property is currently worth approximately $14 Million.

5) Erika Jayne

Net Worth: $5 Million

Erika Jayne, whose net worth stands at $5 Million is another multitalented cast member who is also a singer. She began her singing career in 2007 and is well-known for her single Roller Coaster. The track debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

She is also an Instagram influencer and owns her own online fashion company. She made headlines in 2020 when she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after about 20 years of marriage, as per US Weekly.

6) Garcelle Beauvais

Net Worth: $4 Million

Garcelle Beauvais, who is from Haiti, has a range of talents. She is a producer and author and has made appearances in multiple shows and movies including Models Inc., and The Jamie Foxx Show. She is also known for her roles in NYPD Blue, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, The Arrangement, Merry Happy Whatever, and more.

The RHOBH star has a net worth of $4 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth and joined the cast of RHOBH in 2020. She is expected to play a major role in the new season of the show.

7) Annemarie Wiley

Net Worth: $2.5 Million (Estimated)

A major part of Aemarie's net worth is a result of her marriage to NFL star and sportswriter Marcellus Wiley, who himself has a net worth of $5 million currently, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist and often shares glimpses from her medical career on social media.

By this list, it is clear that Kyle Richards is the richest star on the show and she is followed by the likes of Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, whose net worth amounts to around $50 million each.

Watch the housewives in action on season 13 of RHOBH, which will premiere on October 25 on Bravo, at 8 pm EST.