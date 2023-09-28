"Just get your act together": Kyle Richards discusses her Paris trip with Morgan Wade

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards has been making headlines recently, whether due to her friendship with Morgan Wade or her relationship with Mauricio Umansky. The recent sighting of Kyle and Wade in Paris caused quite a stir and rumors.

During a recent interview with E! News, Kyle Richards touched briefly on this subject, explaining why she and Morgan Wade went to Paris,

"Morgan is very talented. We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online. There's just so many things out there online."

Continuing,

"I'm like, 'Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?' They see that there's a camera there, and they completely ignore that there's a camera there and act like we were I don't even know what.”

In addition, she added,

“I'm like, 'There were cameras there! Just get your act together. But yes it was a great shoot and she was doing her European tour over there so it was all great. And my other friend Tina from my child was there too. It was just a fun, fun girls trip and work trip"

Morgan and Kyle Richards are in the process of making a documentary about Morgan Wade's life journey, her professional struggles, and how hard she has worked to achieve the fame she has now. Some of Wade's best works include Wilder Days, 80's Movie, Take Me Away, Psychopath, The Night, and Last Cigarette.

In Morgan Wade's opinion, Kyle Richards is just a "friend"

There are rumors that the two stars are more than friends, and the two have spoken candidly about the matter several times. Both stars appeared in Wade's music video, Fall In Love With Me, which sparked dating rumors. As for the rumors, Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards discussed briefly back in August, mentioning:

“I’ve done several music videos, and every time there’s someone in it with me, [people] always assume we’re dating or something’s going on."

Continuing,

"If you get on the internet, you see people are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends… [so] we thought it would be, you know, kinda a good idea to poke fun at that and kinda troll the trolls a little bit.”

Additionally, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards explained that she knows there are many headlines regarding her friendship with Wade. In addition, if someone "wants to talk," she will “give them something to talk about.”

Also, she described how she and Morgan Wade became such good friends during this time. In Kyle Richards's words:

“I heard Morgan on the radio — I heard ‘Wilder Days. And then I went to all of the others. And I was like, Wow, this girl’s really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics."

She continues,

"And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like ‘Oh.’ I don’t know, the tattoos and everything, I wasn’t expecting all that. So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on, like, repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.”

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 will air on Bravo on October 5, 2023. It will feature Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sanela Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino among the cast members.