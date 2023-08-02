What did Erika Jayne say about her RHOBH Season 13 co-stars on WWHL?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Erika Jayne appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL). She appeared on the show with actress, singer, and comedian Jackie Hoffman. During their appearance, they discussed a variety of topics related to reality television. As season 13 of RHOBH approaches, Andy Cohen asked Erika a few questions about the show's cast members.

To begin with, Andy asked Erika who is the cast member who "stirs the pot the most" in the upcoming season of RHOBH, to which she replied, Sutton Stracke. She also described Dorit Kemsley as being "perpetually" late and having "fiercest" style. When Andy asked Erika which housewife she was expecting to go one on one with, she replied that it was everyone.

In addition, Erika praised Kyle for hosting the best parties and said that she herself talked the most "crap" during confessions. Lastly, when Andy asked her who will be the target in the upcoming RHOBH reunion, she replied that it wouldn't be her and added that she didn't care about the other cast members.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH): What to expect

There was a lot of drama during the season 12 reunion, especially between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton. As the show, RHOBH, moves into its next season, the drama will continue to unfold. It starts with rumors of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separating. Earlier this month, it was rumored that the couple, who had been married for 27 years, decided to end their relationship.

Kyle then shared a social media post that emphasized their commitment to staying together. It hasn't been confirmed when the show, RHOBH, will premiere, but Garcelle Beauvais mentioned in a recent interview with Variety that it is expected to premiere in November.

This season's cast members include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. A new cast member is joining the show this season: nurse anesthetist, and fitness enthusiast Annemarie Wiley.

The show will also feature some old cast members as guests, such as Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards. According to Hollywood Life, Kim spoke about her upcoming appearance on the show in March.

She said that she had thought a lot about appearing on the show and when she took the time off, she wasn't sure if she would go back to the show.

“But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister [Kyle] and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little,” Kim said.

In addition, Lisa Rinna, who joined the show, RHOBH, in season 5, announced her departure from the show in January 2023. Following this, she revealed her reasoning in a May interview with ES Magazine.

She said that while she didn't want to "leave a job," she knew that "it was time." Lisa noted that after years of "that kind of show," she wondered what more could she have done, other than "generate more memes."

She added that following the death of her late mother Lois Rinna, she came to Lisa when she was asleep and told her that it was time for Lisa to go. The reality star noted that it was "wild" as there are a lot of people who would believe it and others who wouldn't.

“I told a psychic, and she said, 'Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.' I’m guided by my mom, for sure," Lisa said.

For now, fans will have to wait for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13, but all season 12 episodes can be found on Bravo.