“It was disgusting”: RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna slams work environment at Days of Our Lives

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star, Lisa Rinna, has stepped forward to speak out about her shocking experiences while reprising her role as Billie Reed in the 2021 limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The Days of Our Lives soap opera has been one of the longest-running soap opera in the United States, but recent allegations of misconduct on set have cast a shadow over its long-standing legacy.

Lisa Rinna, known for her candid nature, shared an article headline on her Instagram story on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The article discussed director Albert Alarr's involvement in an internal misconduct investigation that occurred earlier in the year. Lisa Rinna stated her honest feeling in a now-deleted Instagram story, saying,

"Karma is a b*tch. Well, this took a long time, the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock, I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people how I felt — Albert included — and they didn’t do a thing until now it seems."

Lisa Rinna spoke up on recent allegations concerning a director of Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Deadline reported, the investigation into Albert Alarr, the director and co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, began in March after an employee files a complaint about alleged misconduct on set.

The complaint alleged that women were disproportionately affected by a round of layoffs, raising concerns about gender disparities and equal pay on the show. A total of seven women left the ranks five of them were let go or demoted to recurring and two departed on their own. Only one male actor was laid off.

The misconduct investigation took a serious turn when additional allegations against Albert Alarr emerged. According to the publication, claims of inappropriate behavior, including accusations of "groping" cast members, were brought to light, leading to a more comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

The situation became even more alarming when an incident from five or six years ago came to light, involving Alarr allegedly grabbing and kissing a Days of Our Lives actress without her consent. Following the investigation, the director had apologized to the actress.

Corday Productions, the company responsible for distributing Days of Our Lives, responded to the investigation with a statement to Deadline. They confirmed that an independent investigator had conducted a two-month investigation, leading to the production of a report with its findings.

In their official statement, Corday Productions emphasized their commitment to addressing the issue and creating a safer work environment. The company states,

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

However, specific details about the actions taken were not disclosed in the statement but as per reports Alarr has received a written warning and has been asked to undergo training.

Lisa Rinna's connection with Days of Our Lives goes back many years. She first portrayed the character Billie Reed in 1992 and continued until 1995. Over the years, she returned to reprise the role in 2002, 2012, 2018, and finally, in 2021, when she appeared in the limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Her return to the Days of Our Lives universe held a special place in her heart as she expressed in a September 2021 interview with Today. Lisa Rinna shared her fondness for Billie Reed, revealing that she felt closer to this character than any other she had portrayed.