Netizens criticized RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff as she “thought about” trying Ozempic amid her eating disorder struggles

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed in December 2021 via Instagram that she was struggling with an eating disorder. This particular storyline even became a part of season 12. While fans supported her at the time, her recent interview about the Ozempic drug left netizens disappointed.

Page Six asked Crystal to share her opinion on the increasing usage of the drug in Hollywood among celebrities and reality TV stars. The RHOBH star tried her best to play safe, but her one sentence didn’t sit well with her fans. She said:

“I would be lying if I [say] I haven’t thought about [using] it.”

Netizens criticized her on social media, stating that she should not try it while struggling with her eating disorder.

Fans’ reaction to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s take on the Ozempic craze

Netizens were disappointed with Crystal Kung Minkoff’s statement over Page Six’s Ozempic question. She stated that she thought about trying it. Although the RHOBH star admitted it wouldn’t be wise in her condition, fans still felt she should not have implied trying the drug.

A Twitter user mentioned that Crystal should be “advocating against it,” especially when she has an eating disorder.

ZZ 🇦🇺 @ZZPease @BrightlyAgain This is why I can’t with Crystal. Why for the life of me would you even think about something like this with her condition and think all is good. She should be advocating against it. In all honesty her face looks too thin. @BrightlyAgain This is why I can’t with Crystal. Why for the life of me would you even think about something like this with her condition and think all is good. She should be advocating against it. In all honesty her face looks too thin. https://t.co/xrvQTK5LFC

TruthTeller 2.0 @SawyerHair @BrightlyAgain She’s very much still in her disease if she thinks OZEMPIC is an option @BrightlyAgain She’s very much still in her disease if she thinks OZEMPIC is an option

Many Instagram users slammed the reality TV star for her take on the Ozempic craze:

Netizens react to Crystal Kung Minkoff's Ozempic take (Image via Instagram)

While a single statement irked fans, Crystal Kung Minkoff has actually said a lot about the particular drug trend in Hollywood.

During Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala Saturday night event at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, a Page Six reporter asked Crystal:

“I am curious to know what are your thoughts on the Ozempic craze in Hollywood and the entertainment industry?”

Crystal replied:

“From someone who has struggled their whole life, I’ve always looked for things to fix for me. And I never judge or look down on anyone that finds different avenues for it. I would be lying if I [say] I haven’t thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that’s right for my recovery and my…I’m in a very specific situation [referring her eating disorder].”

She continued:

“The only thing for me is from what I understand, there’s a shortage for people with diabetes, in which case, I think that people should completely stop using a recreation, not recreation, for just vanity.”

Brightly @BrightlyAgain #RHOBH Crystal Kung Minkoff: I've 'thought about' trying Ozempic amid 'Housewives' craze Crystal Kung Minkoff: I've 'thought about' trying Ozempic amid 'Housewives' craze pagesix.com/2023/04/24/cry… #RHOBH🚮 Crystal Kung Minkoff: I've 'thought about' trying Ozempic amid 'Housewives' craze pagesix.com/2023/04/24/cry… https://t.co/P8B5x0m9SH

For those unaware, Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication prescribed for adults with Type-2 diabetes. It is also considered an anti-obesity medication.

Earlier, a few reality TV stars like Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Garachedaghi and RHONJ’s Dolores Catania have reportedly admitted to using Ozempic.

Meanwhile, Crystal is all set to return for the upcoming season of RHOBH.

RHOBH cast details explored

In addition to Crystal Kung Minkoff, the RHOBH season 13 cast will include returning cast members, including Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

While Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins have quit the show, Kathy Hilton might also not return to the Real Housewives franchise.

Season 13 will welcome a newbie named Annemarie Wiley. She is an anesthesiologist and the wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley. Along with the aforementioned cast members, RHOBH’s upcoming season will feature a few guest celebrities, including Denise Richards, Camille Grammar, RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey, and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards.

While filming has begun, Bravo has not yet announced the release date.

