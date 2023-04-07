How did Andy Cohen react to Ozempic narrative? Bravo host breaks down his conversation with RHONJ star Dolores Catania

Andy Cohen was recently called out by a fan for "praising" Bravo Housewives who use Ozempic to lose weight faster. The Watch What Happens Live host admitted his fault and mentioned that he wasn't sure how to address weight loss. On Wednesday, April 5, Andy responded to a fan message on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

The fan asked him to “stop congratulating” celebrities on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen for their appearances and asking if they were taking Ozempics. The message read:

“Tonight was the third Watch What Happens Live guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic.”

In response, Andy acknowledged his fault and said:

“Well, you know what? This woman — she’s right."

Moreover, Cohen added that he was not sure what to say to his guests while discussing this medication and weight loss.

As reported by Forbes Health:

“Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. It helps improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and is proven to lower hemoglobin A1C, a measure of blood glucose over time, according to research cited on Ozempic’s site. It also helps adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease lower their risk for cardiovascular events like stroke or heart attack.”

Watch What Happens Live: What Andy Cohen said to Dolores Catania

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Tuesday, April 4, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania confessed to using Ozempic. In their conversation, Andy mentioned that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania looked "thin", to which Dolores added:

“I wasn't gonna come to reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”

Andy Cohen then asked Dolores Catania if there were any side effects to taking this medication, to which Catania replied, “No, just not hungry.”

Explaining his interaction with Dolores Catania, he said:

“I said to [Dolores], ‘You look great,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yep, you better believe it!’ I was happy that she told the truth about it, by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t.”

Further, Andy mentioned that he isn't always sure what to say when discussing weight loss and Ozempic usage with his guests. He also mentioned that when he spoke with Dolores Catania during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he had to clarify what she used to lose weight.

According to him:

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching. I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened.”

Among the other stars who visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live was The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler, who spoke about how medication helped her lose weight.

“I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight.”

Currently, Ozempic is becoming more and more popular among television personalities.

Poll : 0 votes