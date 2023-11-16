The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 4 recap

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) aired a brand new episode on November 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The segment saw the aftermath of Sutton Stracke's "overreaction" to Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne being called on stage during Magic Mike Live!

The entire cast was seemingly talking about Sutton's supposed overreaction to each other or their husbands. During a video call, Dorit Kemsley told PK about it while Erika and Crystal discussed the incident during lunch.

Erika makes Sutton apologize to the Magic Mike Live! performers in RHOBH season 13 episode 4

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13, the cast continued on their trip to Las Vegas but it wasn't without conflict. Some cast members individually discussed Sutton's behavior during the previous night's Magic Mike Live! performance, and one cast member saw the perfect opportunity to shade her during an elevator ride.

Sutton immediately told the men that she was sorry and added that they were "amazing." However, Erika didn't back down and noted that Sutton should apologize to him for saying that the show was "over the top" and "sh*tty."

Sutton said that she didn't call the show "sh*tty" and told her RHOBH season 13 cast member not to put words in her mouth.

Erika's comment didn't sit well with Sutton and she told her not to paraphrase what she said. The RHOBH star, however, noted that she didn't lie about not liking the show.

The confrontation added an extra bit of tension in the air just as the trip was coming to an end. The conversation continued while the cast was in the van.

Sutton told the cast that Erika "purposefully" embarrassed her and called her actions mean. Erika recalled the incident and noted that she wasn't having a good time.

As the cast member tried explaining that her departure shouldn't have affected the rest of them, Erica said that she made it a "big deal." Meanwhile, Kyle Richards called Sutton "unhinged" at the time and said she had an "over-the-top reaction."

Sutton felt cornered and started tearing up while Dorit tried comforting her. However, Garcelle argued that Dorit should have followed her at the time, and the RHOBH star agreed. Although they're both closely associated with Sutton, Garcelle told Dorit that she always seemed to be the one to comfort her.

Garcelle noted that she told Sutton that she was overreacting and didn't ask her to come back because "she was a 10." Dorit questioned her about being able to calm the cast member down.

"I'm not her therapist," said Garcelle.

While the two continued arguing about handling Sutton, she apologized one last time for her behavior and said she was "done" with the conversation.

Sutton and Kyle discuss the fiasco

Once back in Beverly Hills, Sutton invited Kyle Richards over where the two discussed their trip to Las Vegas. Sutton said Erica intentionally embarrassed her and dramatically enacted the elevator moment.

Her interpretation of the incident left Kyle wide-eyed and with questions. However, Sutton told her not to interrupt her and in a confessional, noted that she and Kyle made a promise to have each other's backs.

"I had a revelation after my trip to Vegas. She's not my true friend, she's never had my back and she's never going to have my back," said Sutton.

The two got into an argument,+ and Sutton told her that she sometimes chimes in without knowing the whole story. This angered Kyle, who noted that the RHOBH cast member has a habit of reacting inappropriately.

Sutton insisting for her to name the incidents resulted in Kyle yelling at her and asking her if she was okay. She further went on to list the number of times Sutton has had an overreaction to situations.

RHOBH season 13 will return with a brand new episode next week on Wednesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.