The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted on October 14, 2010, and it currently airing season 13. The reality television series continues to capture the glamour and drama of the upscale lifestyle in Beverly Hills, California, which serves as the backdrop of its engaging and often tumultuous storylines.

This season delves into the personal and professional lives of the dynamic cast members, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Annemarie Wiley.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 4

RHOBH season 13 episode 4 release date and time

In the previous episode of the show, things between Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne took a turn as the ladies. headed to Las Vegas to celebrate Crystal Kug Minkoff's 40th birthday. In episode 4, the women are expected to be seen recovering from the drama of the Las Vegas trip.

Fans are excited to see what the upcoming episode of the show will bring to the table on November 15, 2023. The next installment is scheduled to air at 8:00 pm ET and 7:00 pm CT on Bravo. Fans can also subscribe to Peacock to watch the drama unfold. The new episode will span 60 minutes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 3 recap

In episode 3, titled It's Not About the Pants, viewers witnessed a dramatic turn of events involving Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne as the ladies were seen celebrating Crystal Kug Minkoff's 40th birthday in Las Vegas. Magic Mike, a celebrity guest at the event, delivered a seemingly provocative performance that elicited enthusiastic reactions from the majority of the cast members.

However, Sutton expressed discomfort during the performance, citing different standards for herself as she spoke to Garcelle after walking out. Kyle Richards intervened, sparking an altercation between the duo. Sutton questioned Kyle's interference in a conversation she wasn't part of, igniting their first argument.

The morning after, Garcelle raised the issue, prompting Sutton to accuse Erika of consistently disregarding boundaries. Sutton pointed to Erika's past disrespectful behavior towards Jax (Garcelle's son) as evidence and declared that she had no intention of maintaining their friendship.

Accusing Kyle and Erika of causing discord within the group, Garcelle expressed her desire for unity without taking sides. Kyle and Erika seemingly agreed, apologizing for their remarks about Jax and Sutton.

What to expect from the next episode of RHOBH?

Season 13 episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will air on November 15, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET and 7:00 pm CT. In the previous episode, a sense of calm prevailed as each cast member expressed their concerns and offered apologies for their behavior.

The upcoming episode will bring fans a fresh dose of drama and entertainment. Amidst the aftermath of the Las Vegas drama, an elevator conversation between Erika and Sutton will leave everyone stunned, reigniting tensions.

The emphasis of episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will mostly be on Kyle and Dorit discussing their marital problems and the former confronting Sutton about her behavior.

In the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans will witness Dorit speaking to her husband over a video call, and updating him about her birthday party while sitting in the backyard of their Las Vegas villa suite. PK Kemsley, her husband, will then be seen sharing details about his lunch meeting with Mauricio Umansky, Kyle's husband. Speaking about the dinner party in the promo, he says:

"We had a lovely dinner. Cause we hadn't actually seen each other. He's been travelling a lot and he said he had a tough-ish year with Kyle. I said we had a tough year. But now I really enjoyed catching up with him."

Episode 4 will also see Kyle talking to Mau, offering her perspective on the update. She questions him about the dinner in the promo and requests:

"Could you give me the girl version..."

On the flip side, the birthday girl Crystal Kung Minkoff will decide to have a luncheon with Erika at Viva. They will discuss the infamous night, and Erika will choose a different approach, saying:

"You know look, I am not gonna give it undue life. I'm in a place in my life where I've worked very hard to get to a place of peace and nothing is going to disturb that."

The new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also witness Sutton and Garcelle on an outing. The latter will reflect upon the breakfast conversation and how she thinks it wasn't taken in the right way.

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will include several twists, turns, fights, and reconciliations, but above all, drama is guaranteed. Fans can watch new episodes of the latest season every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo or subscribe to Peacock to stay updated on all the events of the show.