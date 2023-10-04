RHOBH season 13: Release date, trailer, cast & everything we know

RHOBH season 13 is just around the corner, with the release date locked in for October 25 on Bravo. The newly unveiled trailer tantalizes fans with hints of some gripping plot developments, especially within the marriage of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

While the viewers will bid farewell to Lisa Rinna, this season will also be welcoming back Denise Richards, along with introducing a new face — Annemarie Wiley. In this upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans can expect explosive confrontations, personal revelations, and high-stakes suspense.

From infidelity and PTSD to legal troubles amidst a singing career — RHOBH season 13 is set to be a cocktail of emotions with the signature dash of Real Housewives drama.

Newcomer Annemarie Wiley's presence, too, is sure to create an intriguing dynamic shift with the possibility of new alliances, considering some past RHOBH favorites will be making cameo appearances, reigniting old feuds and sparking new tensions.

RHOBH season 13 - Trailer, plot themes & cast unveiled

Trailer breakdown:

The RHOBH season 13 trailer treats viewers to a riveting spectacle, unveiling a captivating array of plot themes that will leave fans eagerly counting down the days to the premiere.

At the forefront, the trailer hints at seismic shifts in the high-profile marriage of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Allegations of infidelity, including a rumored affair with country singer Morgan Wade, set the stage for dramatic relationship dynamics.

Personal battles take center stage as well, with Dorit Kemsley's courageous battle against post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) serving as a poignant narrative. Meanwhile, Erika Girardi contemplates a triumphant return to her singing career against the backdrop of lingering legal woes, promising a compelling storyline.

Cast:

After a long run on the RHOBH, Lisa Rinna bids adieu bringing an end to her memorable presence. However, fans of the show can expect to see their favorites returning -

Kyle Richards: A longtime fixture of RHOBH, Kyle brings her enduring charm and charisma to the upcoming season, with her marriage at the center of the drama.

Dorit Kemsley: Known for her style and sophistication, Dorit grapples with PTSD in season 13, providing a poignant storyline.

Erika Girardi: Erika's return is marked by contemplation of her singing career's revival amidst ongoing legal troubles, adding intrigue to the narrative.

Sutton Stracke: Sutton takes on an even more prominent role, both personally and professionally, as her storylines unfold.

Crystal Kung Minkoff: Crystal continues to captivate with her unique perspective and experiences in the glamorous world of Beverly Hills.

Denise Richards: A fan favorite, Denise returns to the RHOBH fold, promising to infuse the mix with her magnetic charisma.

RHOBH season 13 newbie

Annemarie Wiley: As a Bravo newcomer, Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthesiologist and the wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, will be seen adding depth and intrigue to this ensemble.

RHOBH season 13 premieres on October 25!

With RHOBH season 13 on the horizon, the excitement is palpable. The newly revealed trailer offers a glimpse into the upcoming drama, including Kyle Richards' marriage woes, Dorit Kemsley's battle with PTSD, and Erika Girardi's return to the singing spotlight amidst legal hurdles. Annemarie Wiley, a fresh face, joins the cast, promising intriguing dynamics.

But the surprises don't end there; beloved RHOBH alumnae like Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, and Kim Richards are making cameo appearances, reigniting old feuds and sparking new tensions to add their unique dash of drama to this melting pot of emotions.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, the buzz surrounding RHOBH season 13 is reaching a fever pitch. Mark your calendars for the RHOBH season 13 premiere on October 25, 2023, at 8 pm EST on Bravo and Peacock.