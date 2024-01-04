"Ana flopped BADLY": The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to alum's appearance in season 6

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 aired a new episode this week. During the segment, the cast gathered for a Mother's Day lunch, hosted by Dr. Nicole Martin. However, things didn't pan out as they thought they would.

Several of Martin's friends were in attendance along with the cast, but unfortunately, one friend brought a plus one that nobody expected. Ana Quincoces, a former cast member, accompanied Adriana De Moura to the party but her potential presence made Marysol and Alexia uncomfortable, and the two left before she even arrived.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to chime in about her appearance and noted that they were unimpressed. One person, @getahobbyjill, wrote:

"This Mother's Day lunch was a chop. Nothing juicy, everybody walking out, everybody arguing, and Ana flopped BADLY. I'm dizzy."

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Ana Quincoces's guest appearance in season 6 episode 10

During the segment, Nicole Martin told the rest of the cast that her friend Adriana De Moura was bringing former cast member Ana Quincoces to the gathering. As soon as Marysol and Alexia found out about this, they called it a "setup" and left.

Martin defended herself, noting that she didn't know about the history between The Real Housewives of Miami stars because they hadn't spoken in a while. The cast member further noted that she was unaware of whatever Ana had said about the two of them online because she didn't have the time.

Julia ran after the two to try and get them to stop, and Lisa and Larsa arrived at the same time. The two tried convincing them to stay but they didn't budge and left. Back at The Real Housewives of Miami lunch, Lisa and Julia got into an argument about a comment Julia previously made.

When Ana and Adriana finally arrived, Quincoces approached Lisa Hochstein to tell her that she was rooting for her. She added that she felt horrible about what she was going through, referring to her divorce.

Lisa, who thought Ana was going to come with an aggressive attitude, was surprised by her behavior. She expressed her confusion to the cameras, noting that she didn't know what to believe since the cast member was being pleasant.

However, The Real Housewives of Miami star told her that Alexia and Marysol had left because she was going to be there. Ana was confused as to why her presence made a difference and noted that everything was okay between them the last time they hung out in a group.

"I've never crossed a line with either one of them," she said.

When Ana told the group she didn't know what the problem was, Lisa called her friends and insisted they come back. Once they did, the cast members tried to address the issue, but Ana only got two words in as the others got into a screaming match.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and were unimpressed by Ana's presence in season 6:

