A brand new season of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) will premiere on November 1, 2023, on Bravo. A trailer for the show's season 6 was released on October 4, 2023, showing the ladies involved in several dramas, feuds, controversies, and romances.

Taking a look at the new season's trailer, viewers can see that Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen are all featured in the new season. Further, during this season of RHOM, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton will appear as friends of the original cast members.

These Miami, Florida, residents will be seen dealing with different issues on a personal and professional level during this season. Also, the RHOM fans will get to know what they are up to in terms of their love lives. The trailer for the show mentions the following description:

“The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Bravo and the drama on South Beach is hotter than ever. This season shocking health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart.”

Furthermore, Guerdy will share heartbreaking news this season, according to the Bravo description of the star:

“Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought.”

Each week, Bravo will air new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6, and Peacock will release the latest episode after it airs on Bravo.

What can fans expect from season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM)?

During this season of the show, Lisa will discuss parenting and how she is dealing with all the changes in her life, especially after her divorce from Lenny Hochstein.

Additionally, apart from showing her efforts to get her life together, she will also be seen making a "fresh start." Aside from this, Dr. Nicole Martin will also be seen making various changes in her life, as described in her bio:

“Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she’s in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion.”

On the other hand, Alexia Nepola will discuss some of the ongoing rumors regarding her marriage and her current status, both professionally and personally. According to the RHOM season 6 trailer, it depicts:

"Alexia battles rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her marriage while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic."

Amid all the RHOM upcoming drama, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, who are creating headlines, will have the opportunity to take some new steps in their relationship and be seen spending a lot of time together.

Watch The Real Housewives of Miami's upcoming season on Bravo on November 1, 2023. Peacock will release the latest episodes a day after Bravo.