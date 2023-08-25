Fact Check: Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan engaged? RHOM star denies engagement rumors

Several rumors erupted when The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was recently seen wearing a huge diamond band ring.

It wasn't an engagement ring, but a promise ring from her boyfriend Marcus Jordan. On Tuesday's Separation Anxiety podcast, the couple discussed all the rumors and cleared the air.

As part of the episode, Pippen said that the couple isn't engaged and the ring was a "promise ring." Marcus agreed with Larsa's statement, adding that they do talk about getting married someday, but it is not a "priority" for them right now.

In response, Larsa Pippen revealed that the couple has decided to have a "destination wedding."

It was first rumored that the couple was engaged when they were spotted together at a West Hollywood restaurant, where Larsa was wearing a diamond ring. In addition, Marcus shared the following in the podcast interview:

“Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

Marcus also shared that when paparazzi were taking pictures, he told them that they were planning a wedding and currently discussing the location.

Marcus was joking with the paparazzi, but his statement went viral and family and friends started messaging the couple.

Timeline of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship

Their romance first came to light on September 4, 2022, when both of them were seen having lunch together. There were two reasons why this news made headlines. There is a 16-year age difference between the couple.

Second, Marcus' father, Michael Jordan, was a former teammate of Larsa Pippen's ex-husband Scottie Pippen. After getting married in 1997, Larsa and Scottie separated in December 2021.

Jordan and Scottie played together for the Chicago Bulls in the 90's and won six championships during this time. When both players retired from the NBA, their friendship took a different turn, and due to their many differences, they drifted apart.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan started hanging out together after this, and on January 7, 2023, they made their relationship public when they were caught kissing in Miami Beach. On January 23, 2023, the couple officially announced their relationship on social media.

From celebrating Valentine's Day to supporting each other's careers, the couple made many headlines.

On June 20, 2023, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussed their relationship on their podcast, as Jordan mentioned:

"There's been conversations around [having kids]. When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children.”

Larsa Pippen further stated:

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list. It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."

In addition to this, fans can watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 on Bravo, including cast members, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Dr. Nicole Martin, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth.