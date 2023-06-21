Is Larsa Pippen slamming ex-husband Scottie Pippen in her latest post? Fans react to RHOM star calling daughter "her twin"

Aside from her romance with Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, reality television personality Larsa Pippen is, once again, making headlines for another reason. The reality star recently shared a picture on social media that has caused quite a stir among The Real Housewives of Miami fans.

As the picture showed Larsa with her 14-year-old daughter Sophia Pippen, the caption stated:

"Obsessed with my twin @sophiapipen33."

While the caption was meant to highlight their bond and similarities as a mother and daughter, some fans interpreted it as Larsha shading her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

The fans were mostly in disagreement and quickly pointed out how much Sophia resembled her father Scottie Pippen. Due to a variety of issues, there have been instances where both parents have feuded. Since Larsa has made numerous statements in the past, this picture has created quite a reaction among fans.

A major controversy erupted when Larsa began dating Pippen's former best friend and teammate Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa Pippen's recent post with her daughter Sophia Pippen drew fans' reactions

Immediately after Larsa Pippen posted this image with her daughter, fans weighed in with their opinions. While most fans disagreed with her comment, some shared that she is not Larsa's twin, but her father's, basketball legend Scottie Pippen. The comments made by fans about how her daughter does not look like her also showed quite a bit of anger.

These are some of the reactions made by fans on Instagram:

Fans react to Larsa Pippen's recent post with her daughter Sophia Pippen (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Larsa Pippen's recent post with her daughter Sophia Pippen (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Larsa Pippen's recent post with her daughter Sophia Pippen (Image via Twitter)

Relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

At the beginning of this year, Marcus and Larsa Pippen confirmed their relationship by announcing their love on Instagram, following months of rumors regarding them being in a relationship. There were two reasons why this relationship became a big headline and went viral.

Firstly, Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, who played in the NBA with Larsa's ex-husband Pippen as Chicago Bulls teammates. There were some on-and-off feuds between the two players, but the situation worsened when Jordan released the documentary series, The Last Dance, back in 2020.

Pippen did not like the way Jordan highlighted the contributions of his teammates during the Chicago Bulls' championship season of the 90s. A response to this was shared in Pippen's memoir, Unguarded. Additionally, there is a 16-year age difference between the couple. During a recent interview with E! News, Marcus Jordan offered his perspective on the age gap, stating:

"I let people that are misinformed be misinformed. I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like, as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they're way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy."

In addition, Marcus stated:

"I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle. Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship."

After this, The Real Housewives of Miami star spoke about how easy it is being with Marcus. She said:

"Everything we do, we have in common. We like the same things, we like to go to the same places. I feel like for us, it's very natural to be with each other. I don't really see the age part of it."

You can watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes