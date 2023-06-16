Why did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan start their own podcast? RHOM star says it's "therapeutic"

RHOM star Larsa Pippen is coming after those who said that she was using Marcus Jordan for his money. The 48-year-old Larsa Marie jewelry designer said in a recent Page Six interview that she has her "own money," and Jordan, 32, also clarified that Larsa was an "independent, career-driven woman. People had questioned their relationship as Jordan is the son of legendary NBA player Michael Jordan.

Now, the couple is launching their new iHeart podcast, "Separation Anxiety," to control the "narrative" of their relationship.

"Us doing this podcast, it really was therapeutic for us. 'Hey, let's talk about this' or people want to know about our age gap. Should we talk about that?" Larsa explains.

Larsa explained that she had dated men much older and younger than her, so she was not concerned about the 16-year age difference between her and Marcus. Later, Marcus explained that the podcast's name comes from the couple's desire to "always be together."

"I think that’s what makes it so easy for us is we constantly wanted to be together, like, all the time. Even when we’re apart, we FaceTime and we’re in constant communication with each other," he added.

On Tuesday, June 13, the first episode of the podcast was released. In it, the couple discussed their early stages of dating in secrecy.

The couple made their relationship official in January 2023

Larsa Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen, known for playing for the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan. They were very close friends in the 1980s and 1990s but got into a huge fight in 2021 after Michael released his documentary, The Last Dance.

Pippen felt that Michael was ignoring the efforts of his teammates and was just focused on his performance. Larsa Pippen met Marcus Jordan at a party via a mutual friend four years ago. Larsa and Marcus were first seen together in September 2022, having lunch in Miami. Larsa tried to downplay the reports of them dating by saying that they were just good friends.

After just two months, Larsa went on a cozy beach date with Marcus. One fan even heckled the couple for their strange relationship dynamics, given that Larsa's ex-husband was the same age as Marcus' father. They made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2023 by posting a picture of them together at Marcus' trophy store.

On Valentine's Day, they shared romantic photos together and stated that they always hung out in the same circle. Larsa's children love Marcus, and the couple is in a great place. Larsa also said in the RHOM season 5 reunion that she had never met Marcus before, even when Scottie and Marcus played together. She hinted that she would be willing to change her last name to Jordan after marrying Marcus.

In the first episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa revealed that she could never put Marcus on her contact list, and his name was instead saved as Marc Jacob. The couple was scared of cameras initially and pretended to "bump" into each other multiple times.

Larsa Pippen lives in Miami, and Marcus Jordan is originally from Chicago, but it is unknown if they share a house together.

