“I thought he was dead" - When Michael Jordan's son nearly lost his life due to his dad's fierce trait, Marcus Jordan explains

One of the best basketball players in history, Michael Jordan, is recognized for his unmatched aggressiveness on the floor. His fierce nature and intense desire to win set him apart from his peers.

While his competitive drive was typically reserved for his teammates and opponents, there have been instances where it spilled over into his family life. In a recent podcast, Jordan's children shed light on their father's parenting style and shared an alarming anecdote involving his competitive nature.

Jordan's competitiveness has long been a celebrated aspect of his personality. He himself admitted that it was both his greatest strength and weakness.

In the documentary series "The Last Dance," Jordan clarified that contrary to popular belief, gambling was not his true problem. His relentless competition and unyielding desire to win consumed him.

During a podcast interview with "The Breakfast Club," Michael Jordan's children, Jeffrey, Jasmine, and Marcus, reflected on their upbringing and the influence of their father's competitiveness.

When asked about whether his competitive nature extended to his role as a father, Jasmine quickly affirmed that it remained unchanged.

Contrary to common misconceptions, Jeffrey clarified that his father had full control over his competitive drive and could switch it off at will. The ability allowed him to balance his fierce nature with being a loving and supportive parent.

Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons, recounted a harrowing incident that highlighted his father's intense competitive characteristics.

He shared,

"There was this one time where we were playing in their room, and they had these round tables at the end of their bed. So Jeff was going for a touchdown, and I'll never forget it, my dad tackled Jeff into the glass table, and Jeff hit his head. I thought he was dead."

In the pursuit of a playful tackle football game within their room, Michael Jordan inadvertently caused his son Jeffrey to sustain a severe injury that required 35-30 stitches. It's important to note that the incident was an accident, and Michael Jordan never intended to harm his son.

Michael Jordan's Unforgettable Triumph: The Game that Solidified His Legacy

His legacy solidified in Game 6 of the ’98 NBA Championship. The feeling of anxiety that arises from a tied series like this one can be overwhelming. Jordan showcased his unmatched athletic abilities and unwavering determination. He defied gravity, getting past multiple defenders while driving to the hoop with seconds left on the clock. He fired off a shot that appeared suspended in mid-air.

The ball gracefully found the net, sealing the Bulls' sixth NBA championship. Jordan's 45-point masterpiece, known as "The Shot," became an iconic symbol of his greatness, forever etching his name in basketball history.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Father's Day, 1996:



Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993.



"I know he's watching. ... This is for Daddy."

While Jordan's competitive nature has fueled his legendary basketball career and driven him to achieve unparalleled success, it occasionally spilled over into his family life.

The incident involving Jeffrey's injury serves as a stark reminder that even the most revered athletes can struggle to rein in their competitive instincts. Ultimately, it is important to recognize that behind the fierce competitor was a devoted father who deeply cares for his children.

