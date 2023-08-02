Why was Lenny Hochstein afraid during his proposal to Katharina Mazepa? RHOM star Lisa Hochstein’s “current husband” talks about anxiety

Lenny Hochstein, renowned plastic surgeon and current husband of star Lisa Hochstein of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), recently proposed to his now-fiancée, Katharina Mazepa, with a breathtaking view of the sunset on a cliff in Ibiza on Saturday, July 29.

However, behind this romantic gesture lies an unexpected revelation -- Lenny's fear of heights -- which caused him to experience anxiety-induced moments before popping the question to his long-time model girlfriend and model.

For the unversed, the couple confirmed their relationship in May 2022 after Lenny announced his split from Lisa Hochstein.

Lenny Hochstein gets engaged to Katharina Mazepa while going through a messy divorce with Lisa Hochstein

Lenny Hochstein showcased his true romantic side as he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. The couple shared the exciting announcement on their respective social media pages on July 29, 2023.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 1, Lenny Hochstein opened up about how he felt nervous while proposing to his now-fiance not because of the proposal jitters but due to his fear of heights:

"My plan was to go to a cliff in Ibiza to watch the sunset. I enlisted a close friend to film the event. I was not nervous about the proposal, but I am afraid of heights, so the whole ‘being on the edge of a cliff’ [thing] gave me far more anxiety than the proposal."

The couple's engagement was joyfully announced on Instagram, with Katharina captioning the post as:

"On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever."

A video of the proposal revealed Katharina's excitement as she jumped into Lenny's arms, a moment he found a little unexpected but endearing:

"Having Kat jump on me, which is something she loves to do, was a little unexpected. But it’s her move, so maybe I should have expected it."

In the pictures shared by the couple, Katharina Mazepa can seen wearing a big engagement ring, which as reported by Us Weekly, is a rare 12-carat radiant diamond ring, which values at around $1 million.

Amidst the excitement of the proposal, it's crucial to acknowledge the complexities of Lenny Hochstein's ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein. The former couple, who had been married for 12 years, announced their divorce in May 2022, and the process has been fraught with drama and public scrutiny. Lisa Hochstein sarcastically congratulated Lenny and Katharina on their engagement via her Instagram Story that she posted on July 29, commenting:

"Congrats to my current husband and mistress on their engagement."

The reality star previously accused Lenny Hochstein of infidelity with Katharina, but he denied these claims, stating that their relationship began after the decision to divorce was made.

Lisa posted a video of her confronting Lenny and Katharina in a club about their affair in December 2022, which the latter called a “setup," accusing Lisa of casting him in a bad light.

In the midst of their highly publicized divorce, Lenny Hochestein has also accused his estranged wife and RHOM star Lisa Hochstein of engaging in an aggressive "verbal tirade" and physical fight. The incident happened on May 10, 2023, when Lenny Hochestein walked into their former shared bedroom to retrieve his mail, as he usually did, however Lisa allegedly attacked him.