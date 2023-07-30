Are Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein still legally married? RHOM alum proposes to Katharina Mazepa

RHOM season 5 featured Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein's divorce after 13 years of marriage. They had announced it in May 2022, months after denying having any problems between them. However, Lenny is still legally married to Lisa, as they sort out the divorce papers and choose the best path for their two kids.

Now, just two months after Lenny's claim that Lisa was abusive towards him, he has proposed his young girfriend Katharina Mazepa in Es Vedrá, Spain. The 27-year-old model posted some engagement photos on Instagram on Saturday, July 29, revealing that 57-year-old Lenny popped the question on an ancient pirate cave while watching the sunset.

The pair has not revealed any wedding plans yet, as Lenny Hochstein's divorce is not finalized. Lisa had said in the court documents that she did not want Mazepa to spend the nights with Lenny when he was with the children as:

"(Lisa) fears that exposure to (Mazepa) is not in the best interests of the children. But importantly, Lenny does not truly have the time and inclination to spend overnights with the children."

Lisa had accused Lenny of not paying her enough money to raise the kids.

Lisa Hochstein took a dig at Lenny Hochstein post his engagement

Lisa calls out Lenny for getting engaged while still being married (Images via lisahochstein/ Instagram)

Just hours after Mazepa announced the proposal, Lisa posted an Instagram story saying,

"Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on the engagement."

Lenny's mother commented on the engagement post that he was finally getting a woman who loves and respects him, unlike his previous marriage with Lisa. Responding to that, Lisa commented,

"What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting"

Just days after Katharina and Lenny were seen partying together, the latter told media that he and Lisa were getting divorced in May 2022, claiming,

"It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced."

Lisa posted a video of her confronting Lenny and Mazepa in a club about their affair in December, which the latter called a “setup” and accused Lisa of casting him in bad light.

Lenny even revealed in season 5 of RHOM that he was getting divorced, without realizing that he was being recorded and called himself “officially single” even before the divorce was filed.

Lisa also claimed that her husband had not been adding any money to the American Express card, due to which she was unable to pay for the kids. She called him out and said:

"(Lenny) has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to (Lisa) and the parties’ two young children?"

Lenny Hochstein, on the other hand, said that he was just seeking “temporary support” while his wife drives luxurious cars. In April 2023, a judge ruled that Lenny will pay his wife $8000 until the divorce is finalized. Lenny hinted about his proposal in January 2023, when he said,

"Sometimes things don’t work out. I’m neither open nor not open to (getting remarried). I have an open mind with everything."

In May 2023, Lenny Hochstein said that Lisa engaged in a verbal tirade with him after he entered their master bedroom, so much so that she physically pushed him and kept on yelling. Lisa, on the other hand, said that he had abused her in the past and that she feared for her children’s safety.

Mazepa herself got divorced from Shilo Mazepa in April 2023.