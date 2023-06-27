When did Lisa and Lenny Hochstein file for divorce? RHOM couple’s prenup explored

When Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in May 2022, they began the process of one of the messiest reality TV divorces. RHOM fans have got front-row seats to all the divorce proceedings and related police fillings as the couple has been going through very public legal battles.

In addition to their public legal discourse was when Lenny Hochstein, a renowned plastic surgeon, made their entire prenuptial agreement public. It shed light on some of the intriguing clauses that were agreed upon before they tied the knot.

One of the clauses was that Lisa Hochstein was legally required to move out of their marital home within 30 days of filing for a divorce.

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's prenup details

Lenny Hochstein made his prenup agreement public on Monday, June 26, 2023. he did so to prove that the former couple did legally agree that the RHOM star would move out of their marital home within 30 days of the divorce being filed.

The couple announced their split after 12 years of being married and Lisa continued living in the couple's 20,000-square-foot home with their kids, Logan 7, and Elle, 3. This seemed to be going against the prenup agreement which lead to Lenny disclosing the agreement.

Page Six obtained the agreement and reported that it didn't just address the living arrangements of the former couple but also divulged intimate details of their financials.

One of the notable aspects of the agreement states that if the couple stays married for more than ten years, Lenny would be required to pay Lisa a sum of $1.5 million. Additionally, for each subsequent year beyond the decade mark, Lenny would owe an additional $200,000.

Even temporary support was also outlined in the prenup. It stated that Lenny Hochstein should provide Lisa with $10,000 per month under the condition that she accepts the divorce petition without challenging it. However, as Lisa has contested the divorce, this arrangement does not apply.

In addition to their financial aspects, the prenuptial agreement required Lenny to contribute a minimum of $2,000 per year to Lisa's retirement fund. Lenny also agreed to give Lisa $1,000 per week to spend as she sees fit. This was reportedly a sweet gesture that aimed to give Lisa Hochstein financial freedom and independence during their marriage.

RHOM star in the past has talked about how her salary from the popular reality show is "woefully insufficient" to take care of her two children.

The prenuptial agreement, signed on October 15, 2009, also included financial details that disclosed Lisa and Lenny's assets at the time of their marriage.

Lisa, who was unemployed when they entered into the agreement, possessed a total of $317,068 in assets, including her $110,000 engagement ring. In contrast, Lenny brought close to $16 million in assets into the marriage.

Ultimately the prenup explicitly stated that Lenny's financial allowance to Lisa Hochstein will cease to exist once their divorce gets filed. However, amidst the divorce proceedings, a judge ruled in April that Lenny must pay Lisa $8,000 per month.

Lenny Hochstein recently accused RHOM star Lisa of engaging in an aggressive "verbal tirade" and physical fight

An alleged incident took place on May 10, 2023, where Lisa Hochstein physically pushed her former husband out of a room before engaging in a "verbal tirade." Lenny had walked into their former shared bedroom to get his mail when Lisa burst out of the room and began lashing out at him.

The estranged couple had their own versions of the story as Lenny Hochstein claimed that Lisa could have shut the bedroom door after he left. However, he said that she chose to call 911 right in front of him. Meanwhile, Lisa accuses her former husband of entering the room without her consent when she wasn't "fully dressed."

As mentioned earlier, divorce proceedings are still going on.

Poll : 0 votes