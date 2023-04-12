Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochstein has been going through a rough divorce from her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. As per reports, she mentioned fresh points in her newly filed court documents. The reality TV star claimed that her Real Housewives salary was not sufficient to take care of her and Lenny’s kids.

Page Six obtained the legal documents and reported that Lisa insisted that Lenny pay an alimony that can cover the expenses of her and the kids. She explained that the salary from her “part-time” job with Peacock network is "woefully insufficient."

Earlier, Lenny had mentioned in his court documents filed in October 2022 that his estranged wife earned $30,000 from RHOM. Plus, Lisa’s estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $50 million.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein’s documents also state that estranged husband Lenny should pay for her medical and dental insurance

Lisa Hochstein’s new court document mentioned temporary alimony and insurance payments. Page Six reported the details of the document, where she included that her RHOM salary was insufficient to pay for her and her children’s lifestyles.

The document read:

“She [Lisa] has primarily been a homemaker and mother throughout the parties’ marriage. [Lenny] has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon.”

It continued:

“Without [Lenny’s] contribution, [Lisa] cannot provide the needs and necessities of life as they were established during the marriage.”

In addition to this, the RHOM star also asked Lenny Hochstein to pay for her dental and medical insurance, along with “non-covered medical, dental and eye care.” Furthermore, Lisa requested temporary child support and wanted Lenny to take care of the kids’ health insurance as well.

Interestingly, the former Hochstein couple had signed a prenuptial agreement, according to which Lisa should vacate the house. But she has been staying in her marital home with her kids — son Logan (7) and daughter Elle (3). Lisa has, however, requested “exclusive use and occupancy” in her court documents as Lenny had established “an alternate, luxurious residence.”

The hearing of Lisa’s newly filed court document has been scheduled for April 19, 2023. Responding to her filing, Lenny told Page Six:

“I pay for everything currently. I even paid for her recent vacation to Colorado with the kids, but instead of a ‘thank you,’ which I never expected, I get claims that I do not pay for child support or health insurance? Simply not true.”

He added:

“Obviously her new lawyers, just like her old lawyer, seems to think that disparaging me is a good strategy. Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Lisa denied the claims of Lenny paying for her vacation. She told the outlet that her boyfriend Jody Glidden took care of the expenses, stating:

“My top priority remains my children. To be clear, Lenny didn’t pay for any of my travel. My boyfriend took me on vacation and even spent money for my children’s travel and expenses as Lenny fought paying his share.”

Lenny and Lisa got married in October 2009. The plastic surgeon filed for divorce in May 2022 and a few days later started dating Katharina Mazepa. Lisa claimed that he cheated on her with his girlfriend, however, Lenny denied all the allegations. He mentioned that he and Katharina’s relationship started after the former married couple decided to part ways.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein’s fortune explored

Lisa has not always been a reality TV star. She was a Playboy model in the past and then married successful plastic surgeon Lenny, aka Dr. Leonard Hochstein. While she tied the knot in 2009, Lisa joined RHOM in 2012 (season 2).

She became one of the most popular housewives in the Bravo franchise. Her pregnancy struggle was one of the highlights of Lisa and Lenny’s storyline on the reality TV show. In the latest season 5, the couple were seen going through their divorce.

Lisa's net value worth of $50 million may vary now as her current fortune might not include the real estate properties that she and Lenny used to share.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Lisa Hochstein in RHOM season 5 on Peacock, where all the episodes are available.

