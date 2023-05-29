Lenny Hochestein X Lisa Hochestein divorce: Former issues "verbal tirade" accusations against the RHOM star

In the midst of their highly publicized divorce, Lenny Hochestein has accused his estranged wife and RHOM star Lisa Hochstein of engaging in an aggressive "verbal tirade" and physical fight. The incident, which took place on May 10, unfolded when Lenny Hochestein walked into their former shared bedroom to retrieve his mail, as he usually did.

According to court documents, Lisa Hochestein unexpectedly burst out of her combined bathroom and closet, launching into a verbal tirade demanding an explanation for Lenny's presence, as per Page Six. The situation quickly escalated when Lisa began physically pushing Lenny, prompting him to retreat. However, Lisa continued to yell at him.

Lenny Hochestein reportedly entered the bedroom without Lisa's consent while she wasn't "fully dressed"

As per Page Six, Lenny maintained that Lisa could have simply shut the bedroom door after he left, but instead chose to escalate the situation by calling 911 right in front of him, falsely accusing him of being the aggressor. Law enforcement officials arrived at their $10 million Star Island mansion but determined that there was insufficient probable cause to make any arrests related to domestic violence.

In response to the accusations, she stated that Lenny's behavior has been a persistent issue, forcing her to involve police officials on multiple occasions in the past. She described the incident as she mentioned that Lenny Hochestein entered her bedroom without her consent while she was not "fully dressed."

She claimed that he refused to leave and then proceeded to insult her in front of their children. She maintained that her actions were a response to Lenny's taunting and provocative behavior.

In light of the incident, Lenny Hochestein filed an emergency motion seeking temporary full custody of their two children, Logan and Elle. He argued that Lisa's alleged behavior warranted a change in custody arrangements, with him assuming primary custody and Lisa having scheduled visitation rights. However, the judge dismissed Lenny's motion for an immediate hearing, deeming it not urgent enough.

Lenny Hochestein and Lisa's divorce

Lenny, who filed for divorce from Lisa Hochestein in May 2022, after 12 years of marriage, also claimed to have discovered listening devices allegedly planted by Lisa. The RHOM star vehemently denied these allegations and considered them mean-spirited and calculated.

Lisa Hochestein also recorded and posted a clip shortly after, where she is seen confronting her former husband and his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.

In a teaser for season 5 of RHOM, Lenny revealed that he wanted a divorce from Lisa but he didn't know he was being recorded. In the clip, Lenny's friend Vito made a statement, declaring himself 'officially single.' To which Lenny responded by saying:

"In a couple of months, I might be single too."

Financial disputes have added to the acrimony between Lisa and Lenny. Lisa alleged that Lenny cut her off financially, leaving her unable to purchase necessities for their children. She accused him of hosting lavish parties while neglecting his financial responsibilities to their family. Lenny, however, refuted these claims and argued that Lisa repeatedly made excessive requests for temporary support while he supported the family.

Despite their differences, Lenny's primary concern is the well-being of their children. He emphasizes that he wants to ensure they have a great life. The divorce proceedings between Lisa Hochestein and Lenny Hochestein are playing out on season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami, which premiered in December 2022.

