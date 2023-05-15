"So mean and calculated": Why did RHOM star Lisa Hochestein slam estranged husband Lenny Hochestein?

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochestein recently celebrated Mother’s Day along with her children, as seen on her social media account. However, the celebration wasn’t the only eventful thing that happened to the reality star.

Via her Instagram stories, Lisa slammed her estranged husband, Lenny Hochestein, for spreading lies about her and bullying her in light of her winning the recent ruling in their case.

The reality star took to her stories to call Lenny’s behavior “so mean and calculated” and added that he’s trying to convince people that she is a horrible person.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein slams estranged husband (Image via Instagram/@lisahochstein)

After airing seasons 4 and 5 on Peacock, the show is set to return to Bravo with season 6 later this year.

RHOM star Lisa Hochestein and Lenny announced their divorce in May 2022

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochestein was married to plastic surgeon Lenny Hochestein, and the couple announced their split in May 2022. Not too long after, he was spotted with his girlfriend, Katherina Mazepa, in Miami and opened up to Us magazine about their relationship.

He added that while he is dating Mapeza, they only started dating after he split up with the RHOM star. According to the court documents, Lenny was trying to force Lisa into submission by refusing to provide Lisa Hochstein or their children with any direct support. However, Lenny claimed that Lisa made “monotonous and repetitive requests” for “excessive temporary support”.

The divorce has been messy from the get-go, and viewers got a front-row seat to it during the Bravo show’s season 5, and it looks like even though the season is over, the messiness still continues.

The RHOM star took to Instagram on Sunday and, via her Instagram stories, thanked her fans for forwarding her the “already debunked lies” that her estranged husband was spreading on her social media accounts. She further wondered what kind of man goes out of his way to “escalate conflict and disparage the mother of his children” on Mother’s Day.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein calls her husband mean (Image via Instagram/@lisahochstein)

She called his actions “mean and calculated” and said that his recent narrative of trying to “convince everyone” that she is a bad person is “pure deflection.” The RHOM cast member added that the plastic surgeon deletes comments that go against the truth and that he was caught cheating.

She added that she never uses her platform to degrade him like he does and that she only wishes to defend herself.

She continued:

"He had a 2 year old and was asking for a 3rd kid just with friends at our table days before getting caught. Bravo doesn’t edit anything or anyone to look a certain way."

The Real Housewives of Miami star further stated that she had no idea that he was going to leave her two days later to start a “new relationship” with someone that she had suspected he had something going on with for a long time. She added that she was cheated on and that she still feels like she’s living in hell.

She added:

"I'm still being bullied, lied about, and provoked. Now by his girlfriend, mom, and more of her friends."

She further called her husband and his girlfriend “mean people”.

After airing seasons 4 and 5 on Peacock, RHOM is set to return to Bravo with season 6 later this year.

Poll : 0 votes