"Grass is never greener": Fans react as Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend Katharina Mazepa parties after divorcing husband

Celebrated plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend Katharina Mazepa finalized her divorce from her husband Shilo Mazepa this week. Katharina is an Austrian fashion model living in Miami and holds a degree in environmental engineering from the University of Vienna.

In 2019, Katharina was married to the U.S. diplomat, Shilo Mazepa, but due to some differences, the couple soon separated. As per Page Six, both individuals signed the settlement agreement on March 22. Katharina restored her last name to Nahlik after the divorce was finalized. Both individuals have divided their assets and will be keeping everything they currently own, according to the documents.

Social media is exploding with pictures of Katharina Mazepa following the finalization of her divorce. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen celebrating the same with her friends.

Fans, however, did not seem too impressed, with one Instagram user even pointing out that the "grass is never greener," seemingly implying that there are cons to the divorce as well.

The relationship between Katharina Mazepa and Lenny Hochstein

Katharina Mazepa made headlines when Lenny and Lisa Hochstein announced their divorce in May 2022. Lisa and Lenny married in 2009 and have two children together, Logan and Elle. At the time of their divorce, the couple was even said to have broken up because of Katharina Mazepa's involvement with Lenny.

Lenny, however, claims that he dated Katharina after deciding to divorce Lisa Hochstein. In a statement he made at that time, he stated:

“After the decision was made, I began seeing Katharina. I was honest with Lisa about my intentions, and she was aware of everything I was planning to do before I did anything. Our lawyers have been negotiating since we made the decision, and we will be filing shortly once there is an agreement in place.”

The announcement about Lenny's divorce mentioned:

“Lisa and I are getting a divorce. This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. Lisa and I have been living separate lives for months, and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month.”

Lisa Hochstein, star of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), called Lenny Hochstein's divorce announcement "reckless." Her spokesperson released her statement to E! News soon after, saying:

“With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Katharina Mazepa's social media presence, and especially her Tik Tok videos with Lenny Hochstein are quite popular.

Katharina's partying provokes strong reactions from fans

Following the viral picture of Katharina partying, fans took to social media to express their opinions, with many slamming her relationship with Lenny and even mocking the same.

While Katharina's divorce has been finalized, Lenny and Lisa Hochstein are still going through a contentious divorce. In court, both parties are arguing over alimony and child support payments. Lisa Hochstein's court filing stated the following:

“[Lenny] has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon. Without [Lenny’s] contribution, [Lisa] cannot provide the needs and necessities of life as they were established during the marriage.”

Real Housewives of Miami season 5 was released in 2022 and can be streamed on Peacock.

