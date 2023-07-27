Katharina Mazepa claims Lenny Hochstein removed ex-wife Lisa Hochstein’s aunt from home after her antisemitic comments

The ongoing divorce saga between Lenny Hochstein and his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, took another tumultuous turn when Katharina Mazepa, Lenny's 27-year-old girlfriend, revealed an explosive confrontation between Lisa's aunt and Lenny that led to the removal of the former.

On Sunday, July 26, 2023, Katharina Mazepa disclosed to Page Six that during a heated conversation, the RHOM star's aunt made antisemitic remarks directed at Lenny Hochstein and his mother.

This incident reportedly led to Lisa's aunt being escorted out of the house. The situation unfolded while Lisa's elderly aunt and nearly 80-year-old mother were caring for Lisa and Lenny's two children, Logan and Elle

"Used to lies": Lisa Hochstein on Katharina Mazepa and Lenny Hochstein's alleged claims

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein have been going through one of the messiest divorce proceedings in the history of reality TV and the recent events have been adding more strain to an already strained relationship.

As mentioned earlier, on Sunday, July 26, 2023, Katharina Mazepa revealed to Page Six that Lisa Hochstein's aunt was removed from his house when she made antisemitic remarks among many other things,

"Lisa’s aunt resorted to foul, offensive and derogatory language, including making antisemitic comments about my boyfriend and his mother’s background in front of the children, leading to her removal from the premises following necessary intervention."

The model further clarified that while Lisa's aunt was escorted out of the house, Lisa's mother was allowed to remain at the Miami estate. Additionally, the revelation was made after Mazepa and Hochstein had called the police on Lisa's aunt and mother.

This incident has added more fuel to the already intense drama surrounding the estranged couple's divorce proceedings, which began in May 2022 after almost 12 years of marriage.

In response to Mazepa's claims, Lisa Hochstien dismisses them as nothing more than "lies." She implied that both Lenny and Mazepa have a history of fabricating storied and sensationalizing events. To Page six, she asserted,

"They can say all they want, as they usually do.… Remember, this is not the first time Lenny has gotten caught on video showing his true ugly colors, and just as expected, and like last time, they respond with lies."

This cryptic reference is to Lenny’s infamous “hot mic” moment on RHOM, the moment he suggested to a friend that he would be leaving Lisa.

This series of events began during the time Lisa Hochstein was away on a vacation with her current boyfriend, Jody Glidden. During her absence, Lenny and Mazepa allegedly began visiting the $10 million estate on a daily basis, sometimes even spending the night without invitation. As Lisa revealed,

"Lenny and his girlfriend have been coming over every day since I’ve been on vacation. Yesterday they came and slept over."

This unwelcome behavior reached its peak when Katharina Mazepa allegedly walked around in a black negligee in front of Lisa and Lenny's young children, Elle and Logan.

Lisa's mother and aunt were present at the time and confronted Lenny Hochstein about Mazepa's behavior, leading to a heated altercation. The confrontation escalated with Lenny allegedly verbally attacking his mother-in-law, ordering her to leave immediately. Lisa Hochstein claims,

"You have zero rights, zero rights. You have zero rights to be here,” we’re told he said. “Get out of my house. Get out. Grab your s–t, and get out right now. Get your s–t and go."

However, Lenny Hochstein has labeled his behavior as reasonable. Explaining as Lisa's vacationing she chose to have her mother and aunt stay at the house in her absence which he agreed upon as long as they are respectful. But due to the beforementioned incident, he asked them to leave.