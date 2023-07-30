When did RHOM stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein get married? Relationship explored as Lenny proposes to girlfriend amidst messy divorce 

Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein’s divorce was featured during season 5 of the Bravo show Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), which aired in December 2022. The two tied the knot in 2009 and were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in May 2022.

While they are still legally married, the two have been separated for over a year and dating other people. Lenny came out and announced his relationship with Katharina Mazepa the same month he announced his separation from his estranged wife. He recently took to social media to announce that he is now engaged to his new girlfriend.

RHOM’s estranged couple Lisa and Lenny Hochstein met in 2007

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) former sweethearts Lenny and Lisa went on their first date in 2007, and two months later, Lisa moved to Miami to live with the plastic surgeon. Six months later, in June 2008, the two got engaged after Lenny popped the question and finally tied the knot in 2009.

The couple first appeared in season 2 of RHOM in 2012, and fans got a front-row seat to the couple’s troubles stemming from fertility issues. While in conversation with YourTango, Lisa opened up about struggling with IVF. The RHOM star further stated:

"Many times, men ultimately get married because they want to start a family. Although Lenny has never voiced that he would leave me, I know it’s a very important thing for himself and myself to have children. So who knows later on in life? People change relationships change."

They were on a break in 2013, as Lisa revealed while in conversation with Andy Cohen during an episode of WWHL in 2022. Recalling the time, she noted that they almost got a divorce and that it was “devastating.” Lisa added that although Lenny had an emotional affair while apart, “Lenny does not give up easily at all.”

Two years after their brief separation, the RHOM couple welcomed their first child Logan via surrogate in July 2015. In 2017, they celebrated being together for a decade, and two years later welcomed their daughter Elle Marie into the world.

Rumors of their divorce first came up on May 11, 2022, and they eventually confirmed that they were no longer together less than a week later while in a conversation with People magazine.

Lisa’s statement read:

"With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by Lenny’s behavior and reckless handling of the situation."

At the time, Lenny’s closeness with Katharina Mazepa brought up speculations about his relationship with the Australian model. However, he clarified that nothing happened between the two until after he and the RHOM star decided to divorce.

On May 23, 2023, the plastic surgeon filed for divorce and stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in official documents.

Lenny recently took to social media to announce his engagement with Katharina Mazepa. Lisa clapped back by congratulating her “current husband” on his engagement with his “mistress.”

Episodes of RHOM season 5 are available to stream on Bravo.