"So repulsive": RHOM fans react to Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa’s engagement

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) fans saw the aftermath of Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein’s ongoing divorce in season 5 of the Bravo show. At the time, Lisa had noted how blindsided she was to find out that he was with someone else.

Since then, as they have been in the process of separating legally, issues between the former couple have often made headlines, including a recent incident when Lenny Hochstein allegedly removed Lisa’s mother from the premises of his house that is still being shared by the two.

Further, although they are yet to be divorced, the plastic surgeon recently took to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa. The two made their relationship official in May 2022, the same time when the RHOM stars announced their separation.

قصة @OykuuuQ Ima keep it real I don’t think any amount of money is worth marrying an old guy like it’s so repulsive to see I can’t imagine living it -yes I’m referring to Lenny Hochstein from #RHOM 🤮🤮

Fans took to social media to react to Lenny’s recent engagement and slammed him and his mother for their behavior. They called him repulsive and were not happy with his mother taking a dig at Lisa Hochstein on his Instagram post.

Ahead of the season premiere, Lisa Hochstein and her co-stars expressed their views about watching the end of her marriage play out on camera. Nicole Martin said that she was hopeful that they would bounce back and that she was surprised to learn of their divorce.

While it was a horrible situation for the RHOM cast member, her fellow housewives stated that they believed that she was in a better place post the breakup. Nicole Martin, while in conversation with Us Weekly, said:

"We all found different ways to show up for her."

In May 2022, Lenny opened up about the ongoing divorce after denying it previously and stated that he was trying to do his best to protect his family. He admitted to dating the Australian model at the time but noted that their relationship didn’t start until after he decided to get divorced.

The divorce that was played out on camera poured into social media after and during season 5, and the two have been going back and forth taking digs and hurling insults at one another.

In November 2022, almost six months since they filed for divorce, Lisa Hochstein filed paperwork claiming that she couldn’t buy diapers and food for her children because her credit card was declined as Lenny had supposedly stopped transferring money into her account.

The court documents obtained by Us Weekly stated that Lenny’s “clear strategy” was to force Lisa into submission by refusing to provide her or the minor children with any direct support.

"Lenny has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to Lisa and the parties’ two young children?"

The plastic surgeon recently announced his engagement to Katherine via social media and amongst those congratulating him, was his mother, Mariana. In her comment, she wrote that she will be very happy that he was proposing to someone who loves and respects him because he "certainly did not have that" in his previous marriage.

ChitChat @ChitChat4Brats



Lisa is so much better off! twitter.com/realitygarbage… Well, we see where Lenny gets it from.Lisa is so much better off! #RHOM

Maria Philomena @Philomena777 @realitygarbage Wow what a trash bag his mom is! Not necessary to say 99% of that. Lenny & his mom are both horrible people. #RHOM

morally corrupt maria resnick @iammariaresnik twitter.com/allabouttrh/st… He wants to kick his ex and his kids to the curb acting like he can’t shell out money to take care of them financially, but gave his homewrecker a ring like that? My God #RHOM

Episodes of RHOM season 5 are available to stream on Peacock.