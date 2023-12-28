When did RHOM star Dr. Nicole Martin's father, Miguel, pass away? Details about their relationship explored

On Sunday, November 19, Dr. Nicole Martin, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, announced the death of her father, Miguel, on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, she shared the heartbreaking news along with a touching tribute to her dad.

Following Nicole Martin's heartbreaking announcement about her father, her Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) castmates promptly expressed their support in the comments of her post. Guerdy Abraira, in particular, shared her thoughts, saying,

"I love you so much my beautiful friend. This thanksgiving as you mourn, also be thankful for the good times. I’m so happy that your last moments with him were positive and loving. That’s all that matters, the good memories. He was the life of the party and always so positive and THAT is definitely a vibe to live by, counting each day as a blessing."

Alexia Nepola expressed condolences, saying, “I’m sorry for your loss. Sending you love and light,” and Kiki Barth shared supportive words, “I cannot imagine the pain and heartache you’re feeling my dear friend. I am praying for your peace and comfort. Praying for your family. I’m here for you.” Additional messages of sympathy came from Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, and Adriana de Moura.

The Real Housewives of Miami: Nicole Martin and her father engaged in a joint therapy session in season 5

Over the years, Nicole Martin has openly documented the highs and lows of her relationship with her father on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM). In earlier seasons, Nicole Martin disclosed that her father's arrest and imprisonment for money laundering during her youth left her mother, Sirel, to raise Nicole Martin and her brother as a single parent.

Despite her mother's forgiveness, Nicole admitted to harboring resentment towards her dad, leading to tense moments captured in The Real Housewives of Miami season 6.

In the season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Miami, Nicole and her father engaged in a joint therapy session to mend their strained relationship. Reflecting on her father, Nicole shared in a confessional interview,

"My dad is an old-school Cuban man, and my dad is used to living his best life with little regard for anyone else. I didn’t know how to do anything else any other way."

Despite the complexities in their relationship, Nicole Martin expressed that the birth of her son motivated her to reconcile with Miguel once and for all. After the father-daughter therapy session on RHOM aired, Nicole Martin discussed the process with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in February 2023.

She revealed that she and her dad were in a “much better place” after filming ended on The Real Housewives of Miami season 5.

“I think viewers will get to see our therapy and sessions and journey through this, but yes, we are in a much better place. I feel like it was an elephant in the room for years, and because of the show, we kind of had to face that our relationship wasn’t ideal and we had to talk about things and we ultimately ended up in therapy. I don’t think I would have done that if it weren’t for the show."

Viewers trying to recall the bond this father and daughter duo shared can stream the Real Housewives of Miami on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo and Peacock.