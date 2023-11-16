The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 3 recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. In the latest episode, Guerdy and Larsa sat down to have a conversation about their differences from the previous episode.

In last week's segment, Larsa kept talking about Guerdy behind her back and the cast speculated whether Guerdy was going through some sort of emotional turmoil.

The beans spilled this week when Guerdy told Larsa about her breast cancer diagnosis in confidence. But it didn't take long for Larsa Pippen to break her trust and tell the entire cast about the same.

Guerdy Abraira told Larsa Pippen about her breast cancer diagnosis in The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 3

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, Larsa Pippen spilled the beans about Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis. The episode took off with the two RHOM cast members meeting to talk things out. However, things quickly turned sour when Larsa told Guerdy that she shouldn't cry.

Guerdy told her co-star that she could do whatever she wanted and noted that Larsa should provide her friends with a safe space for them to be vulnerable around her.

Guerdy told her to be patient with her and The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 cast member retaliated by asking her whether she wanted her to cry to her about everything that was happening in her life. Guerdy told her that they were done, while Larsa consistently asked her what she was crying about.

"I have breast cancer," Guerdy blurted out.

While the The Real Housewives of Miami cast member was taken aback by the revelation, her first reaction was "How am I supposed to know that?" This was followed by Larsa asking Guerdy how she knew. As Guerdy tried to compose herself, Larsa kept asking about it and a frustrated Guerdy finally said "It's called a mammogram."

Larsa asked her not to "put the whole situation" on her because she didn't know and as Guerdy tried talking to her further about her diagnosis, she wouldn't listen.

"Larsa, stop, please, I want you to listen to me," said Guerdy.

She told The Real Housewives of Miami cast member that the only people who knew were her family and that she was the fourth person in the group to know. She further told her not to tell the rest of the cast about the same.

Larsa told the RHOM cast about Guerdy's diagnosis

While Larsa Pippen promised Guerdy that she would keep her secret, six hours after her emotional conversation with The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, she told a few friends about it during Marcus' welcome home party. Later, she told the entire cast of the Bravo show about the same.

At the party, Lisa asked her what happened during her conversation with Guerdy. Larsa explained that she wanted to understand why she would call her "fake." She added that before she knew it, Guerdy told her that she had breast cancer.

The cast unanimously yelled "What?" as a reaction and asked her questions about the same. Lisa enquired about the stage and Larsa comforted them by telling them that "it's not crazy."

Marysol was visibly upset and noted that people around her were "dropping like f*cking flies." As the rest of the cast tried to comfort her, she told them that her best friend was also really sick and she didn't want any more bad news.

"I don't want to lose anybody else I care about," Marysol told the cameras.

When Alexia joined The Real Housewives of Miami cast for the party, Marysol asked Larsa to tell her what she told them. The cast member was also upset by the news.

RHOM will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.