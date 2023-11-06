Larsa Pippen stuns with $1.5 million rich Quad Webb as she gears for RHOM season 6

Larsa Pippen continues to make headlines not only due to her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, but also for her participation in the reality show "Real Housewives of Miami." As she is preparing for season 6 of the show, she attended BravoCon and met with famous actress and producer Quad Webb.

Larsa later shared a photo with Quad Webb on her Instagram story.

Larsa Pippen and Quad Webb

Quad Webb rose to prominence with the reality show "Married Medicine," which is now in its 10th season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $1.5 million and is a star in the entertainment world.

Larsa Pippen is currently appearing in the sixth season of the "Real Housewives of Miami" reality show, which premiered last Wednesday, November 1. Season 6 will also see the debut appearance of Marcus Jordan in the show as he discusses his relationship with Larsa amid engagement rumors.

Larsa Pippen denies engagement rumors with Marcus Jordan and expects to get married again soon

Larsa Pippen has frequently mentioned her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, since they began dating a few months ago.

Their relationship has attracted people's attention and has created a lot of narratives regarding Michael Jordan's approval or Marcus Jordan's desire to have his father as the best man at the wedding.

At the moment, the couple appears to be great together, and there were some rumors about engagement, which Larsa denied. However, she said she expects to get married again after her divorce from NBA legend and Michael Jordan's teammate in the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen.

"I will be engaged once I get a ring. We love each other, you know? Its gonna happen. I just feel like when the timing is right. It's in the works," Larsa said, via Entertainment Tonight.

"If you meet someone and you have a great connection with them, and they make you happy and you fall in love with them, then that’s what it is. It’s not like we’re hurting anyone," she said, addressing criticism, via Huffington Post.

For his part, Marcus Jordan also spoke about the couple's future wedding plans and expects the two to get married soon.

"It's in the works. It will happen. I was the best man at his wedding, and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going," Jordan told Pablo Torres, via Men's Health.

Given that their relationship continues to grow, we should expect more news from Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan regarding their marriage plans.