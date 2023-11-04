Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy gives Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan blessing despite 6x champion's hesitance

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship continues to make headlines. The couple reportedly has wedding plans and wants Michael Jordan to be their best man. Over the weeks, there have been reports that Michael Jordan doesn't approve of their relationship.

Now, it looks like the couple has the support of one member of the Jordan family. Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy showed her support and love for the couple, welcoming Larsa to the family.

"Son, you look so handsome & Larsa, you look so gorgeous, y’all look [fire emojis] together," Juanita Vanoy commented under a couple's photo on Instagram, via Essentially Sports.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has attracted fans' attention. Larsa is Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates in the Chicago Bulls and won six NBA championships together.

There were reports about Michael Jordan being hesitant about his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen, but it looks like the NBA legend has changed his mind.

"You’re a grown adult," Marcus Jordan revealed that his father texted him recently, via Essentially Sports, noting that he respects his son's decisions.

"The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown man… you can make your own decisions,’ is what he said. Ultimately, as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now," Marcus said, via New York Post.

Marcus Jordan reveals plan to have Michael Jordan as best man in wedding with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen don't hide their intention to get married and it appears that if this happens, Michael Jordan will be their best man.

Marcus recently revealed:

"I was the best man at his wedding, and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going," Jordan told Pablo Torres, via Men's Health.

For her part, Larsa Pippen tries to avoid paying attention to what people say about her relationship with Marcus Jordan and instead focuses on being happy with her boyfriend.

"It’s awkward. It’s weird. I get it. But to us, it’s not weird. It’s probably weird to the world because our last names are known to basketball history. Aesthetically it probably doesn’t look good. Just to hear of it, it doesn’t resonate well with people," Larsa Pippen said, via the New York Post.

“I feel like we are really comfortable talking about us. I feel like our families just want us to be happy… No one’s really affected by our relationship to be honest with you.”

That said, it remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve amid a great deal of public attention.