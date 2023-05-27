Michael Jordan is many people's pick for the greatest player in NBA history. Before he tore through the professional league, Jordan had a phenomenal career at UNC. Even if his NBA career wasn't as legendary as it was, he accomplished enough in Chapel Hill to be remembered forever.

From 1981-1984, Jordan won a national championship, a Naismith College Player of the Year award, was a consensus first-team All-American twice, and was an ACC Player of the Year. There were a lot more accolades than that. His #23 is retired by the UNC Tar Heels, one of the nation's most successful programs.

With all that in mind, it's baffling that he hasn't been added to the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Michael Jordan's college days were 40 years ago. However, the answer is simple: Jordan doesn't want to be honored for his college achievements in that manner.

Michael Jordan resists induction ceremonies

This isn't the first honor that Jordan has resisted. He's not in the hall of fame for his hometown, Wilmington, North Carolina, because athletes honored must be in attendance to be inducted. His Airness also tried to bail on his Naismith Hall of Fame induction before eventually relenting.

If Jordan doesn't want to be admitted, the NCAA deserves credit for honoring that request. There's no question about Michael Jordan's legacy in college basketball or if he belongs. Considering that the first class was inducted in 2006, Jordan probably would've been a part of that if he wanted to be.

Instead, Jordan will stand idly by as Tyler Hansbrough becomes the 14th Tar Heel enshrined in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Jordan's absence from that growing list is a testament to his greatness. People who saw all the other UNC players already inducted immediately knew that a legend was missing.

Will Jordan ever be added

At some point down the road, Jordan could change his mind. If that ever happens, the NCAA should honor him immediately. Michael Jordan is notoriously stubborn, though, so it's just as likely that he sticks to his guns.

The most likely path if he never consents to his addition would be posthumous. With how things have gone now, the NCAA would probably ask Jordan's family for permission first. It may not happen immediately, but MJ needs to be included with the exclusive group of college basketball greatness at some point.

