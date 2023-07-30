"Team Lisa" - Fans support RHOM star Lisa Hochstein as she shades "current husband" Lenny for getting engaged

Lisa Hochstein, an RHOM cast member, and her husband of 13 years, Lenny, filed for divorce in May 2022, as seen in season 5, but the court proceedings are still ongoing.

They are attempting to resolve some issues for the sake of their two children, as Lisa does not want them to spend time with Lenny's new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.

However, on July 29, 27-year-old Mazepa shocked everyone by posting engagement pictures of herself and the 57-year-old plastic surgeon atop an ancient pirate cave in Es Vedrá, Spain. Lisa, who is still married to Lenny, was quick to post an Instagram story taking a dig at Lenny, saying:

"Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

She also slammed her mother-in-law, who commented that Lenny finally has a woman who loves and respects him. She taunted her by saying:

"What a wonderful momother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting."

Fans were shocked that Lenny did not even wait for the official divorce proceedings to end to pop the question and took Lisa Hochstein's side in the whole ordeal.

Fans support Lisa Hochstein post-Lenny and Mazepa's engagement

Lenny and Mazepa have been officially dating for only a year. Lenny has made it clear multiple times that he did not start dating his girlfriend until after the separation, but Lisa didn't agree. Lenny also had an emotional affair after RHOM season 3, but the couple were able to mend things after that.

Even though Lisa Hochstein does not want Mazepa near her kids, Lenny still got engaged to her. This enraged fans, and they have been tweeting in support of Lisa.

LoveAndyC @LoveAndyC

It’s very Kelsey Grammer, who got engaged while still married to Camille. #RHOM Lenny got engaged and Lisa reacts to his engagement and her ex mother-in-law’s comment with her own form of congratulations.It’s very Kelsey Grammer, who got engaged while still married to Camille. pic.twitter.com/tc84ecDInE " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/tc84ecDInE

Mama a la Huancaina 🥀 @Gisus__ @inspanish_ I hope this can give you some peace of mind. All of Miami is Team Lisa and hates Lenny & his girl.

Lenny "blindsided" Lisa with the affair

After RHOM season 3, Lenny and Lisa separated for a bit, and the former had an emotional affair after failing to have kids with his wife. She said that they almost got a divorce because of that, but her spouse "came groveling back, and it was the best decision of his life."

In early 2022, Lenny and Lisa, both RHOM stars, confronted Lenny and Mazepa at a club, weeks after the couple denied splitting up. In a post by Lenny, he said that they had been living "separate lives" for months, and Lisa was well aware of the affair beforehand. Lisa denied this, claiming that she was "blindsided" by his "reckless" behavior.

Lisa has claimed that Lenny was abusive in the past, so she is concerned about her two kids. Lenny, on the other hand, claimed that Lisa pushed him into an argument.

Lisa Hochstein has not confirmed if she will return to RHOM season 6 after her divorce was featured in the previous season.