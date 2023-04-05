Where does Marysol Patton stand with Adriana de Moura? RHOM star reveals status in WWHL

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen featured The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Marysol Patton revealing her stance on Adriana de Moura. During the Remains of the Reunion round, Andy asked Marysol about her relationship with Adriana. According to her, she had not seen her since The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion.

She said:

“I've never seen her again since the reunion and I hope I never see her again.”

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion aired on Peacock on Thursday, 9 March 2023, and featured a lot of drama, confessions, and heartbreaks.

While the conversation was going on, she also mentioned what was going through her mind when Adriana handed Andy the letter.

After making peace with Marysol Patton, Adriana gave Andy a letter and asked him to read it to the women during the reunion. The letter was a detailed summary of the "daily abuse at Marysol’s hands” but was signed "Marysol's Liver."

Fans react to Marysol Patton saying she doesn't want to see Adriana de Moura again

There was a lot of discussion on social media after this episode was released. Many fans expressed their opinions, stating “Marysol is clearly jealous and bothered by Adriana”, while others called for the pair to get “back to a friendship.”

ColeBrand @_ColeBrand Marysol is clearly jealous and bothered by Adriana 🤷🏾‍♂️ #wwhl Marysol is clearly jealous and bothered by Adriana 🤷🏾‍♂️ #wwhl

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill Chilee Marysol not gonna be cool with Adriana but I hope they get back to a friendship ! #WWHL Chilee Marysol not gonna be cool with Adriana but I hope they get back to a friendship ! #WWHL

мґ℮η†℮ґ†Ѧ1ηм℮η† @MrEnterta1nment @JaysRealityBlog This is what got them cancelled years ago. SMH…if you don’t want to see her don’t show up for work and be gone then. @JaysRealityBlog This is what got them cancelled years ago. SMH…if you don’t want to see her don’t show up for work and be gone then.

Laura Day @LParsle @JaysRealityBlog Both her and Alexia's sense of entitlement kill me. They were originally canceled after 3 seasons. I'd be filming with Elvis the goat at this point if I was her. @JaysRealityBlog Both her and Alexia's sense of entitlement kill me. They were originally canceled after 3 seasons. I'd be filming with Elvis the goat at this point if I was her.

meangay @meangay2 @JaysRealityBlog This is how all the good shows go downhill @JaysRealityBlog This is how all the good shows go downhill

Marysol Patton is clear about her relationship with Adriana de Moura

Marysol's relationship got worse when the cast went to the Bahamas, as Adriana disclosed sensitive information about Marysol's ex-boyfriend during that trip. Furthermore, Adriana even compared her foot injury to Frankie, Alexia's son, who had a car accident. In the aftermath of the fight, Marysol described her friendship with Adriana as "irreparable."

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Marysol Patton discussed everything from Alexia Nepola's drama to her relationship with Adriana.

According to Marysol Patton:

“I’m never going to be her friend. I was her real friend all these years. But I don’t think she was my friend. So that friendship or whatever it was, is over now. I have zero loyalty anymore.”

Additionally, Marysol revealed Adriana wasn't happy with her appearance on Bravo's hit spin-off The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

In an interview with Page Six, Marysol Patton stated:

“We know why she doesn’t like us — because we got to go on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip. I told Alexia, ‘Don’t tell the girls because somehow Adriana will find out.’ We knew all the girls would be happy for us, but we knew Adriana would be p*ssed.”

As she described Adriana de Moura's behavior, she said:

“The minute she found out, we get to the Keys, [Nepola gets] attacked on the bus and it never stops. I said, ‘She is going to find out, she is going to make us pay for it and we’re going to have a hellish season.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion on Peacock.

