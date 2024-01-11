Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

Mamacita Madness was indeed a mad episode 10 of season 6 of Real Housewives of Miami aka RHOM that came out on January 3, 2024. Fans might have wanted things a little calmer after the sensory overload that episode brought.

Episode 11 of season 6 was titled 'Invites Only' and brought just that when it was released on January 10, 2024, on Bravo. The episode revolved around the housewives spending time with their families for the most part. It also had small confrontations here and there, which, by now, are a necessity for RHOM fans.

The episode got its title from Marysol not inviting Nicole to her party after the altercation between the two in episode 10.

What happened in episode 11 of season 6 of RHOM

The episode started with the housewives spending time with their kids, before it eased into the intensity of its main plot. Lisa was seen spending time with her daughter Elle, taking care of her health, contrary to Julia's accusation of her not being a good mother.

She also took her son Logan to open his first bank account and said she wanted him to "understand the value of a dollar".

Larsa and Marcus also spent time with their daughter Sofia, who they went to fetch as she arrived at the airport. Frankie, Alexia's son, also spent time with his mom and helped her do chores.

Meanwhile, Marysol spent her time with Steve and his two kids before the medium she hired showed up and burned some sage because Marysol thought there were "bad vibes" around the house.

The bunch went to visit Guerdy who underwent her cancer removal surgery and brought her some flowers and smoothies. All this was only the calm before the storm because in no time did the conversation stir right back to Mamacita's lunch.

Nicole was hurt for not getting an invite to Marysol's Gifting party. The group sympathized with her because they knew it was Adriana who invited Ana Quincoces to the party and Nicole wasn't to blame. Nicole swore she wouldn't come to the party until she was apologized to.

Julia made it a point to defend Nicole when she got to the party because as seen in the last episode of RHOM, Julia was against Nicole having to bear the consequences of Adriana's doings.

Marysol's gifting party on episode 11 season 6 of RHOM

Marysol wanted to celebrate her friendship with the lot by giving them gifts like skincare products, clothes, jewelry, flowers, etc. at her invite-only party for RHOM ladies. That's what a gifting party is after all. Viewers could tell how eagerly Julia was waiting to jump on the first chance she got to defend Nicole.

But her chance didn't come until they sat down to eat and finally started talking about what happened in the last episode.

Julia started:

"Nicole is getting a f**king beating for something that she does not deserve."

When she thought she got Adriana to confess with her persistence, Adriana said:

"I invited Ana with Nicole's blessing."

She incriminated herself by using Nicole as a shield.

She then let out the real reason for her invitation to Ana on episode 10 of RHOM. She told the group that she hoped to uncover Alexia's hypocrisy with Ana's help.

Alexia had criticized Lisa for having financial problems while having financial problems of her own, which was what Adriana thought she could straighten up if Ana was there.

Adriana's doing was shrugged off by Alexia and Marysol when they said, "Adriana is just being Adriana." The one to remain trapped in all this was Nicole.

RHOM proved to be a successful spin-off of the Real Housewives franchise since it first aired in February 2011 and followed the lives of the most affluent families in Miami.

The show that was released on Bravo had shifted to Peacock for a while before moving back to Bravo, a move that put off many fans.